2 QPR selection dilemmas Mark Warburton is facing ahead of club’s clash with Millwall

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeat to Barnsley when they head to The Den to face Millwall this evening.

The R’s produced an incredibly underwhelming display against the Tykes last Saturday as Domingos Quina netted what turned out to be the winning goal in the 74th minute of this fixture.

As a result of this setback, QPR lost ground in the race for a top-two finish in the Championship as promotion rivals AFC Bournemouth managed to seal victory in their meeting with Blackpool.

Currently six points adrift of the Cherries in the second-tier standings, the R’s will be determined to close this particular gap by securing a positive result tonight.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO selection dilemmas QPR boss Mark Warburton is facing ahead of the club’s clash with Millwall…

Should Stefan Johansen be brought back into the starting eleven?

Stefan Johansen was forced to settle for a place on the bench on Saturday for the club’s defeat to Barnsley after starting in their recent clashes with Swansea City, Reading and Middlesbrough.

Whilst the midfielder was unable to help his side secure a positive result in this fixture when he was introduced in the second-half, his wealth of experience at this level could prove to be useful for QPR in tonight’s game.

Johansen knows exactly what it takes to succeed in this division as he has made 180 Championship appearances during his career to date and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Warburton decides to turn to him for inspiration this evening.

By adding to the five direct goal contributions that he has provided for QPR this season in this particular fixture, the 31-year-old could potentially help the club seal a crucial victory.

Will the QPR boss be willing to take a risk on Chris Willock in this fixture?

After missing QPR’s meeting with Barnsley due to a knock that he sustained in training, Chris Willock could potentially be in contention to feature for the Championship outfit tonight.

Warburton has confirmed that the attacking midfielder will need to be assessed ahead of the club’s trip to The Den.

The big 2022 QPR quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 27 What country is QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng currently representing at the African Cup of Nations? Senegal Cameroon Egypt Nigeria

When you consider that Willock has scored seven goals and has provided 10 assists for his team-mates in the second-tier this season, he could potentially prove to be the difference in tonight’s fixture.

However, Warburton should only call upon the services of the 24-year-old if he believes that he is fit enough to deliver a strong performance as the last thing that QPR will want to see at this stage of the season is Willock suffering another injury setback.