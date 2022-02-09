2 QPR selection dilemmas Mark Warburton is facing ahead of club’s clash with Middlesbrough

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to put their disappointing defeat to Peterborough United behind them tonight by securing a positive result in their showdown with Middlesbrough.

The R’s were knocked out of the FA Cup by Posh last weekend as they missed out on the opportunity to set up a clash with current Premier League leaders Manchester City in the next round of the competition.

Currently fourth in the Championship standings, QPR could potentially move into the automatic promotion places if they beat Boro at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Having witnessed his side’s display against Peterborough, R’s boss Mark Warburton may be willing to make some alterations to his starting eleven tonight.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO QPR selection dilemmas Warburton is facing ahead of the club’s meeting with Middlesbrough…

Will Albert Adomah be drafted in as a replacement for Moses Odubajo?

Whilst QPR were far from their best in their meeting with Peterborough, Moses Odubajo was able to produce a relatively encouraging performance in this fixture as he registered a team-high SofaScore match rating of 7.5 at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Odubajo’s promising display has left Warburton with somewhat of a selection headache heading into tonight’s game as Albert Adomah has featured regularly in the right wing-back role in recent months.

Having been introduced as a substitute in last Saturday’s fixture, Adomah will be determined to help the R’s secure all three points against his former side this evening.

Whilst Odubajo will be able to offer more in a defensive sense compared to his team-mate, Adomah has managed to provide four direct goal contributions at this level during the current campaign and thus is likely to be more effective going forward.

Could Jeff Hendrick make his first start for QPR in this fixture?

Signed by QPR on transfer deadline day on a temporary deal from Newcastle United, Jeff Hendrick made his first appearance for the club in their meeting with Peterborough.

Brought on in the second-half of this fixture by Warburton, Hendrick completed one key pass against Posh as his new side were eliminated from the FA Cup by their Championship opponents.

The big 2022 QPR quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 27 What country is QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng currently representing at the African Cup of Nations? Senegal Cameroon Egypt Nigeria

When you consider that the Republic of Ireland international has played 200 games in the second-tier during his career, he will fancy his chances of making an instant impact at this level for QPR.

If Warburton opts to hand Hendrick his first start tonight, the midfielder could boost his chances of featuring regularly in the coming months by producing a positive performance against Boro.