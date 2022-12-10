2 QPR players whose contract situation should be a priority

Queens Park Rangers will be keen to ensure their best assets remain at Loftus Road for the long term, though that’s easier said than done considering some of them are being linked with an exit.

Seny Dieng is just one of those players the club will be desperate to keep hold of for the long term – but at 28 – the shot-stopper may want to move on sooner rather than later if he wants to compete at the highest level.

In fairness to his current side, they are still in with a shout of playing Premier League football next season and that’s one reason why the 28-year-old may not be desperate to move on just yet despite being linked with Everton.

Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne are two other men that Mick Beale’s successor will surely be looking to offer a new contract to, with both proving to be valuable assets at the back for the West London outfit.

It was unclear whether Dunne would be a key starter in the English capital again this season following Beale’s switch to a back four – but he’s someone who should certainly be getting plenty of minutes under the next manager.

We have listed two more players whose contract situation needs to be looked at as a matter of urgency by officials at QPR.

Chris Willock

Willock’s deal expires in 2023 but QPR have the option to extend that by a further year and that’s why they should panic too much just yet.

However, they will surely want to get him tied down to a new deal sooner rather than later considering how much of an asset he can be along with Ilias Chair.

Chair’s contract doesn’t expire until 2025 so that’s a less pressing issue at this stage – but Willock is in real danger of leaving for free in 2024 and that would be a crushing blow to the R’s considering he’s one of the club’s best players.

Scoring six goals in just 13 league appearances this term and recording one assist in the process, this is no fluke considering his statistics from last season.

He registered seven goals and 11 assists during 2021/22 – and will continue to be a threat for his current side if he can remain fit and in form.

Lyndon Dykes

Dykes is another crucial player and is particularly important at Loftus Road because of their lack of options up top.

Tyler Roberts often operates in midfield, it’s unclear whether Macauley Bonne can be an asset at this level and Sinclair Armstrong is still inexperienced, so QPR are quite reliant on the Australia-born forward who has come up with the goods again this season.

Scoring six goals in 21 league appearances during 2022/23, he is already well on his way to beating the eight he recorded last term and could easily get into double figures.

AFC Bournemouth, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Norwich City were all linked with a move for him as well as Rangers.

QPR need to be particularly wary of the latter with former boss Beale taking charge of the Scottish Premiership side recently. He could potentially be keen on a reunion with the Scotland international.