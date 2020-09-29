2 QPR players who will surely want to move before the deadline

Queens Park Rangers have had a busy transfer window and there is still time for more tweaks to be performed by Mark Warburton if he so wishes.

The Hoops have won one, drawn one and lost one so far this season and finding consistency, as has been the issue for the R’s in recent years, will be the task in the coming weeks.

The task for some players at the club, meanwhile, will be trying to sort an exit from the team if their playing time looks limited at present.

Here, then, we look at two players that might well be weighing up their options at the moment with a couple of weeks left in the transfer window…

Paul Smyth

If Smyth once again cannot be guaranteed first-team football this season then it would be no surprise to see him move away in the remaining time in this window.

A player that has featured at League One level for Accrington Stanley and Wycombe Wanderers, West London Sport is reporting that a host of third-tier clubs are interested in a move for him.

Clearly, if the better opportunity lies with a move away from W12, he’ll be asking to get it done.

Joe Gubbins

We should expect to see Gubbins leave before the end of the window as Mark Warburton has been on record this market to say that he is looking to get the defender a loan deal which will see him get more game-time.

He is a good young defender and getting that senior experience in will help him no end so, with his manager’s words in mind, he’ll surely be pushing to get a good deal sorted so he can get playing in the EFL.

