It could well be another busy summer at Loftus Road.

Gareth Ainsworth has endured a rocky start to his tenure as QPR head coach but assuming he keeps them in the Championship, the much-loved former player will likely get to lead the rebuild in the upcoming window.

As such, we can expect plenty of movement - both in terms of new arrivals and departures.

With that in mind, we've picked out two R's players that will surely be keen to leave W12 this summer...

Chris Willock

Injuries have plagued Chris Willock this season but when fit, the attacker has showcased just what a bright talent he is.

The 25-year-old's current contract expires next summer and though the west London club are able to trigger a further one-year option, you'd imagine Willock may be keen to push for a move away.

It looks as though the R's are set for yet another rebuild and there are no guarantees that they'll be competing in the right half of the Championship next season.

A player of Willock's quality is likely to have lofty ambitions and though a Premier League move might be just out of reach, there will surely be clubs higher up the second tier or even abroad that are keen to add him to their ranks.

Losing him would not be ideal but should generate a bit of cash to help Ainsworth, or whoever is in charge, fund the summer rebuild.

Jordan Archer

Jordan Archer has played second fiddle to Seny Dieng again this season and may well be frustrated that he's not been given an opportunity despite the Senegal international's struggles.

Dieng's drop in form has contributed to what has been a very frustrating campaign for the west Londoners but he has kept the number one jersey throughout.

That looks to have made Archer's place in the pecking order clear and as the 29-year-old is out of contract in the summer, it would be no surprise if he is keen to leave when his deal expires to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

At this point in his career, the shot-stopper will want to be at a club where he is competing for the number one jersey and that hasn't looked the case at Loftus Road recently.

Things might change if the R's look to move on Dieng but if not, you'd imagine Archer will want to explore what other options he has in the summer.