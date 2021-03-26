2 QPR players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

It could be a busy summer for Queens Park Rangers as they look to build on a strong end to the 20/21 campaign.

Of course, they still need to finish the season and end it on a high note but there has been a real change in fortune since the turn of the year and several January arrivals have helped that happen.

The plan for Rangers, then, will be to try and keep hold of those players that arrived on loan but it will take some negotiation and we will just have to see how they get on in that regard.

With that said, there could also be some players moved on from the club in the summer and some that might think it is time to bring the curtain down on their time at QPR.

Here, then, we take a look at two players that might fit that bracket this coming transfer window…

Paul Smyth

It would seem fair to suggest that Paul Smyth might want to look at a permanent move elsewhere in the summer window with him embarking on two loans again this season.

He was at Charlton at the start of the campaign and has since linked up with Accrington once more where he has featured fairly regularly.

He’ll want to know what his future holds this summer and it could well be a permanent exit that is on the horizon.

Liam Kelly

The goalkeeper is out on loan at the moment and it seems safe to assume that he is both behind Seny Dieng and Joe Lumley in the pecking order in terms of goalkeepers at Queens Park Rangers.

The goalkeeper situation at the Hoops is an interesting one but Dieng is surely going to stay unless a big bid comes in and Lumley might well be second choice, though he could also be interested in an exit.

Even so, it seems Kelly might be more likely to move on.