2 QPR players who may never put on a R’s shirt again and why

Queens Park Rangers’ summer could be an exciting one with fans hoping that they are going to do the right sort of business to build on a promising end to the 2020/21 campaign.

The R’s started the season just ended in pretty sluggish fashion but eventually got going around the turn of the year and motored up the league.

Indeed, if they can maintain that form over the duration of a whole campaign they’ll be right in the play-off mix and the plan this summer, therefore, will be to try and bring in the signings they need in order to do exactly that.

Some players at the club, though, could also be on their way out for one reason or another and so, with that said, we take a look at two men that could potentially fit that bill…

Todd Kane

Charlton Athletic and Sunderland are among the clubs linked with a move for Todd Kane this summer with the right-sided defender falling out of favour towards the end of the campaign for a couple of reasons on and off of the field.

Kane had actually started to hit a little bit of form before dropping out of the team towards the end of the campaign and from there on in it was Osman Kakay that took his place.

There’s every chance he could move on this summer now, and we’ll just see what happens.

Liam Kelly

Kelly is a goalkeeper that has had a taste of more first-team football this season just gone out on loan and he won’t want to be sitting back on the bench for QPR next season now.

Joe Lumley has already left the club to try and forge something at Middlesbrough and the thinking is that QPR will look to sign a goalkeeper that is happy to be back-up to Seny Dieng before letting Kelly potentially leave on a permanent basis.

QPR’s goalkeeping department was always set for a shake-up this summer and so that is now proving.

