2 QPR players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

Queens Park Rangers are stumbling a little bit at the moment in the top six race in the Sky Bet Championship and they’ll be eager to end this dip as soon as they can in the second tier.

The Hoops are still, of course, well in contention for a finish inside the play-off places but form and momentum is crucial at this stage and the R’s do not have much of it.

A defeat against Cardiff City at the weekend was far from ideal, and Mark Warburton will be eager to see his players step up now and make themselves count.

On the theme of his squad, though, there may be a couple of players who might think it’s time to move on in the summer regardless of what division the Hoops are in next year.

We take a look at them now…

George Thomas

Thomas has something to offer the right club but at QPR his game-time has been limited.

He’s either had bad luck with injuries or seen a number of players arrive to knock him down the pecking order, and that’s meant he has been used as a sub far more than a starting player in blue and white.

That all said, he might feel as though moving elsewhere could get him more minutes in the coming years, and he may well be thinking about that for this summer.

Osman Kakay

Kakay is a player that, similarly to Thomas, has been knocked down the pecking order a bit this season.

Moses Odubajo and Albert Adomah are ahead of him down the right-hand side of defence and that has meant, again like Thomas, he has been largely limited to sub appearances if he is to get on the pitch at all.

It could be time for him to move to pastures new this summer.

