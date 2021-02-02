2 QPR players who may be disappointed not to have left in the January transfer window: Opinion

Queens Park Rangers will be pretty pleased with the way their transfer window went as they added to some key areas.

Bright Osayi-Samuel’s exit will go down as a blow, of course, but the R’s may well have been braced for the winger to leave the club anyway, and so they’ll quickly move on.

Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs, Sam Field and Stefan Johansen all arrived but could there be a couple of players that might feel they wanted to move away in the market? We take a look…

Joe Lumley

Joe Lumley may be a little disappointed he couldn’t leave on loan.

QPR saw Dillon Barnes and Liam Kelly seal exits before him, though, and so he naturally needs to stay as cover for Seny Dieng.

He spent time on loan at Doncaster before the January window and Darren Moore liked what he saw, whilst Nottingham Forest were linked with late interest but, ultimately, QPR couldn’t leave themselves short.

Lumley might feel it would have been nice to get out and play more but he’s a professional and will now focus on pushing Dieng along.

Ody Alfa

Ody Alfa could feel a little similar.

He’s a young player with plenty of time left on his contract at QPR and might well have been open to a loan move had the opportunity arisen.

However, with Bright Osayi-Samuel leaving and the likes of Aramide Oteh and Olamide Shodipo continuing loan spells away it perhaps makes sense the youngster is available as potential cover for an R’s side that is obviously tight for numbers.