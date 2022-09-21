2 QPR players who may already be eyeing a January exit

Following Mark Warburton’s exit from Loftus Road this summer, Michael Beale was appointed as manager at Queens Park Rangers.

Beale has spent the summer adding to his squad in the hope that he can take his side up towards a top six finish this season.

Rangers have started the season in fairly good form, with them currently sitting sixth in the league.

However, with four wins from ten games so far this season, Beale may feel he needs to add some further names to his side in the January transfer window.

That being said, QPR may also need to prepare themselves for the possibility of losing some names too and with that in mind, here we take a look at two players who may be looking at an exit from Loftus Road in January.

Olamide Shodipo

Olamide Shodipo has progressed through QPR’s youth system and although he made 11 Championship appearances in the 2016/17 season, he has also had a number of loan spells away from the club too to try and increase his game time.

Last season the 25-year-old joined League One Sheffield Wednesday although due to high competition for places in the squad, he was limited to just 15 league appearances where he scored one goal but didn’t make an appearance in the play-offs for the Owls.

It was a disappointing season but prior to this, Shodipo had a loan spell with Oxford United in which he made 41 league appearances and scored 11 goals, including one in the play-offs.

Nonetheless, he came back to Loftus Road this summer and new boss Michael Beale decided to keep him on the books as part of the squad for the season.

However, so far the season, he’s made just four appearances from ten games with two of those appearances from the bench.

What’s more, the 25-year-old hasn’t been part of the match day squad for four games now suggesting he will find minutes hard to come by at Loftus Road.

Therefore, Shodipo may look towards the possibility of a loan move away in January in order to try and get some regular game time under his belt.

The winger has proven that when he can get a good run of games, he does have an impact to make and will therefore be eager to show that remains to be true even if he has to drop down a league to get that game time.

Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 QPR moments actually happen or not?

1 of 20 QPR were founded in 1884 Real Fake

Macauley Bonne

Bonne spent last season on loan at Ipswich Town and did well in League One making 43 appearances and scoring 12 goals.

He clearly enjoyed his time at the club because during the summer, the striker admitted that he would be happy to return to Portman Road on a permanent basis if the offer was there for him.

Kieran McKenna opted against bringing the loan player back to the club but QPR’s stance on the 26-year-old was that if an acceptable offer was to come in for the player they would be happy to let him leave.

As it stands, Bonne remains a QPR player although he has made just four appearances so far, not being in the starting 11 once and is yet to offer a goal contribution.

Therefore, it suggests neither party see Loftus Road as serving his long term future and given he is out of contract this summer, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him depart during this transfer window.