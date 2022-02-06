2 QPR players who didn’t leave in January but could do in the summer

In the end, the January transfer window was a rather quiet one for QPR.

While Mark Warburton saw three senior players added to his side, with David Marhsall, Dion Sanderson and Jeff Hendrick joining the club, the majority of outgoings saw the club’s younger players head out on loan in search of game time.

As a result, the club have so far kept together the vast majority of the squad that has got them into a position to push for promotion so far this season.

But that could change come the end of the season, when the form of some could start to attract more attention from elsewhere.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two players who said at QPR in January, but could leave the club in the summer.

Lyndon Dykes

After a slow start to life at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, Lyndon Dykes has become an increasingly important player for QPR.

Just as he was last season, the Scotland international is QPR’s top scorer during the current campaign, and has 20 goals in 64 Championship games for the club since joining from Livingston in the summer of 2020.

That has seemingly attracted plenty of attention from elsehwere, with Premier League sides such as Brighton, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Norwich and Burnley in January.

Given the funds available to those clubs courtesy of their top-flight status, it could be hard for QPR to fend off that interest in the summer, if they have not won promotion to the Premier League by that point.

Ilias Chair

It could be argued that the fact Ilias Chair spent much of January on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Morocco aided QPR, due to the fact that his location would have made a deal hard to do.

However, there is no doubt that the 24-year-old is a high quality player with the ability to make an impact at a high level for many years to come.

As a result, it would be no surprise to see Chair attract interest from the Premier League again in the summer, with the attacker previously linked with Watford at the end of last season.

Should that happen, then similarly to Dykes, QPR could find themselves under pressure in the battle to keep the Morocco international, if they are unable to win promotion in the coming months.