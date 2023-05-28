Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to put their disappointing 2022/23 campaign behind them later this year when they make their return to Championship action.

The R's experienced a woeful run of results at this level which resulted in them being dragged into a relegation battle.

Victories over Burnley and Stoke City at the end of April allowed QPR to achieve safety in this division.

Who is leaving QPR this summer?

QPR announced earlier this month that they are set to release six players.

Conor Masterson is one of the individuals who have not been offered fresh terms by the club.

Masterson is set to officially complete a permanent switch to Gillingham when the transfer window opens, as he has agreed a deal with the League Two club.

The centre-back has represented the Gills in two previous loan spells, and will now be looking to help the club achieve a great deal of success in the second-tier next season.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two individuals who could also leave QPR this summer.

Who else could leave QPR?

Jordan Archer

Jordan Archer is currently in discussions with QPR over a new deal at Loftus Road.

The goalkeeper's existing contract is set to reach a crescendo next month.

Due to a combination of injury issues, and the presence of Seny Dieng, Archer has not been able to make a major impact at senior level in recent seasons.

During the 2022/23 campaign, Archer was not selected to start in any of the club's fixtures, as he was forced to watch on from the substitutes bench on 42 occasions.

Given that first-team opportunities at QPR have been scarce, it would not be at all surprising if Archer rejects the offer of a new contract in order to complete a move to a club who are willing to play him week-in, week-out.

Could Niko Hamalainen leave QPR?

Another individual who could follow in the footsteps of Masterson by sealing a permanent exit from QPR is Niko Hamalainen.

Hamalainen has been loaned out by QPR on six separate occasions.

The defender sealed a temporary switch to Belgian outfit RWD Molenbeek earlier this year after making two Championship appearances for the R's in the first half of the campaign.

If the 26-year-old is unable to impress boss Gareth Ainsworth in pre-season, he could potentially be sold by the R's as his deal runs until 2024.

QPR will be able to use the money generated from Hamalainen's departure to reinvest in their squad, while the left-back could kick-start his career by featuring on a regular basis for another team later this year.