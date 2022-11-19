2 QPR players who could enjoy a breakthrough in 2023

Mick Beale has made a positive start to life at QPR, despite a poor run of form in recent weeks.

Rangers have gone into the World Cup break 7th in the Championship table, level with Millwall inside the top six.

There have been some strong results and impressive performances in these early months of Beale’s reign.

The club will be hoping to remain competitive in the promotion race when the division returns in December.

In order to do so, perhaps a couple of young players could emerge as important members of the squad.

Here are two such youngsters who could enjoy a breakthrough in 2023…

Taylor Richards

The Brighton loanee has not featured too regularly for QPR this season, having arrived in the summer from the Premier League club.

The 21-year old has made just seven Championship appearances, making just one start, and has yet to score for the team.

However, he could yet play an important role in adding some spark to this QPR attack, which has faltered in recent weeks.

A greater role in 2023 would not come as a surprise, with Beale likely to look for ways to improve the team’s creativity.

Sinclair Armstrong

Armstrong has earned some minutes already this season, but has only made two league starts.

A bigger role in 2023 could be on the cards for the impressive youngster.

He has played 275 minutes in the league so far this campaign, making a further 10 substitute appearances.

The Irishman has performed well with his limited opportunities, which may earn him the chance for more regular game time in the half of the season.

While he has yet to score for the club, it feels like just a matter of time before he starts contributing with goals and assists if he can receive more consistent game time in the side.