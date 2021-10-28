2 QPR players who could be subject to January transfer interest and why

Queens Park Rangers will be eager to find an extra level of consistency in the coming weeks and months as they look to set themselves up for a charge at promotion in the new year.

The Hoops have had a good opening portion to this season but inconsistency has crept in at times and they’ll be eager to iron that out as they bid to stay in the play-off picture at the very least this year.

Come January, though, could some of their players court interest from elsewhere? We take a look at two such examples…

Ilias Chair

Chair is a really talented player and many have touted him to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ebere Eze before and leave the club eventually.

Of course, if QPR can make the Premier League then their chances of keeping him will increase and the case will be made that Rangers remains the best place for him to still improve further.

Clubs are going to be interested in him, though, and it’d be no surprise to see him at least linked away in the January window.

George Thomas

George Thomas is a good player and at 24 he still has plenty of years left to show what he can do and improve further.

However, it was always going to be tough for him to be playing at QPR this season with the midfield options that they brought in in the summer and so that has proven.

Would Rangers be unwilling to let him go if the right offer came in? Probably not, and it just remains to be seen if a club looks to tempt the Hoops with a bid.

