2 QPR players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer

Looking to advance his new club, Michael Beale will be hoping for a successful summer of recruitment at QPR.

The former Aston Villa coach will be striving to assemble a squad that can compete at the top end of the division, following a disappointing end to the last campaign.

Still possessing a strong core to the squad, Beale will be looking to add quality in certain areas to bolster competition levels, which could lead to some of the players on the fringes of things embarking on loan spells away from the club.

Here, we take a look at two current QPR players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer…

Conor Masterson

Should no complications arise in QPR’s pursuit of Jake Clarke-Salter, then Conor Masterson may be better off on loan at a competitive League One club.

Impressing whilst with Gillingham last time out, the Irishman may need a further temporary spell away to bridge the gap from the bottom end of League One to an ambitious Championship outfit.

A good ball progressor, and an excellent reader of the game, Masterson also possesses the physicality and athleticism to suggest he can be a future hit at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Murphy Mahoney

Bizarrely enough, Murphy Mahoney featured in the Championship last season, with the 20-year-old sitting way down in the pecking order throughout the last campaign.

However, an injury crisis within the goalkeeping department meant that Mahoney slowly but surely edged nearer to the first team, before appearing in matches against Preston North End and Sheffield United.

Unlikely to find themselves in a similar position next year, in regards to injuries, Mahoney could embark on a loan spell to better and progress his development.

Starting last season in the National League South, it remains to be seen if his appearances in the Championship could force a higher level of attraction.