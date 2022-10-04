2 QPR dilemmas facing Michael Beale ahead of Sheffield United tonight

Queens Park Rangers have had a positive start to life under Michael Beale, with the side currently fifth in the Championship.

They will try to improve on that this evening, when they take on leaders Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, in what will be an incredibly tough test for the R’s.

Despite the Blades form, Beale’s men are sure to be confident as they make the trip up north, particularly as they picked up an impressive three points at Bristol City last time out and are now unbeaten in three.

Given the short turnaround, the R’s boss will be considering changes but he will also be keen to build momentum.

And, here we look at TWO dilemmas facing Beale ahead of the game…

Whether to start Jake Clarke-Salter

Bringing in the centre-back this summer was a real coup for the R’s but injuries have restricted the impact the former Chelsea man could make.

He returned to the XI on Saturday and played well in the 62 minutes he was on the pitch. When 100% fit, Clarke-Salter would be sure to start but he is still building up his fitness and with Rob Dickie back in contention and Jimmy Dunne on the bench, there are options.

So, it will be interesting to see if Clarke-Salter can play as he builds up his fitness.

Does Lyndon Dykes lead the line?

It’s been a tough season for Dykes so far but he had a productive international break as he scored some important goals for Scotland.

That didn’t do enough to get him a start against Bristol City but a trip to Bramall Lane could require someone with Dykes qualities as he can hold the ball up to relive pressure and bring a physicality that will be needed against a tough Sheffield United side.