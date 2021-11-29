2 QPR dilemmas facing Mark Warburton as December looms

Queens Park Rangers have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and have the opportunity to reach third place in the table when they travel to Derby County this evening.

Mark Warburton will be delighted with how Rangers have applied themselves in the second tier really kicking on from a positive second half of last season. Ilias Chair and Chris Willock have developed an excellent understanding in attacking areas which has been consistently profited on by one of Charlie Austin, Andre Gray and Lyndon Dykes.

All this success though could lead to nervy times with the January transfer window approaching. It is important to keep motivation levels high around the busy Christmas period but with potential transfer speculation that could become far more difficult with certain individuals.

Here, we have taken a look at two dilemmas facing Mark Warburton as December looms…

Fixture list

It is so tight at the top with just four points separating third and seventh, which means that a poor run of form even for a short period can see a team drop out of the play-offs altogether. The difficulty of at least four of Rangers’ December fixtures mean that that could take place.

The West Londoners play three teams in the top nine in Swansea City, Stoke City and Bournemouth not including a trip to Sheffield United. A team who are much more capable than their league positions suggests. Fortunately, the former three matches are all at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium where QPR have been immense all season, only losing one game in the league.

They round off the month with a trip to lowly Bristol City, who coincidentally inflicted that sole home defeat.

Stopping heads from turning

Quiz: 30 questions about QPR’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Who did QPR sign Charlie Austin from on an initial loan deal earlier this year? West Brom Wolves Southampton Newcastle United

Rob Dickie is admired by a handful of clubs of higher standing that QPR at present and could be a target of West Ham United in January. The ball playing centre back is so crucial to the way Rangers attack and defend that he could be an irreplaceable loss in the window.

Secondly, with no concrete interest rumoured yet, Chris Willock’s performances are bound to be catching the eye of plenty of teams on the lookout for a dynamic attacking midfielder. The 23-year-old’s current deal runs out at the end of next season and could command interest if he sustains his recent form.