2 QPR dilemmas facing Mark Warburton ahead of Luton Town match this evening

Queens Park Rangers will look to move up to fifth place in the Championship this evening when they take on Luton Town at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Mark Warburton’s side have enjoyed a good season so far, with the R’s playing some good football as they look to secure a return to the Premier League.

And, whilst they will be aware of the quality the Hatters boast, they will see this as the ideal opportunity to get another win on the board and to extend their good record at home.

Here we look at TWO dilemmas facing Warburton going into the fixture…

Whether to risk Lyndon Dykes

The influential striker didn’t feature for Scotland over the international break after picking up a knock, which means he is doubtful for tonight’s game.

Warburton has already indicated he will make a late call on the player and he is faced with a tough decision. Whilst it’s too early in the campaign to take risk with a player, Dykes’ importance to the team is clear. He scores goals and leads the line very well.

So, it will be interesting to see whether he starts, with Charlie Austin sure to replace him if not.

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

Who to play in midfield

Pleasingly for the boss, he will also have a big decision to make when it comes to who starts in the middle of the park.

Stefan Johansen missed the Blackpool game last time out but is now available, so you would expect him to get a place in the XI.

But, it’s unclear who will partner him, as Andre Dozzell, Luke Amos and the now-fit Sam Field all options for Warburton, who will surely welcome the competition for places in that department.