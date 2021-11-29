2 QPR dilemmas facing Mark Warburton ahead of Derby County match today

QPR face Derby County at Pride Park this evening knowing that a win would take them to third in the Championship table.

The R’s have been in a rich vein of form in November, having taken 10 points from a possible 12 so far, and will be looking to finish the month in style.

It won’t be easy for them against a Derby side that continue to impress on the field amid a difficult period off it.

The Rams are bottom of the table at the moment but that is mostly due to having been deducted 21 points this season and they’ve claimed impressive results against Millwall, Bournemouth, and Fulham in recent weeks.

Ahead of tonight’s game against the East Midlands club, we’ve broken down two QPR dilemmas facing Warburton…

30 questions about QPR’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Who did QPR sign Charlie Austin from on an initial loan deal earlier this year? West Brom Wolves Southampton Newcastle United

Who to start up top

Injuries have meant that Charlie Austin has started the R’s past two games but with Lyndon Dykes and Andre Gray said to be “pushing for returns”, Warburton could have more options up top this evening.

Derby are bottom of the table but they’ve been solid at the back this term. In fact, only Bournemouth, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion – the Championship’s top three – have conceded fewer goals than them in 2021/22.

Austin didn’t look particularly effective against Huddersfield Town in midweek and three starts in a little more than a week may be asking too much from the 32-year-old.

With that in mind, Warburton faces the dilemma of how to set up his forward line against a Rams side that have been resolute defensively this term.

Whether to give Luke Amos the start

Luke Amos came off the bench to score the winner against Huddersfield on Wednesday evening, in what was an impressive 19-minute cameo.

The former Tottenham midfielder will be hoping he showed enough against the Terriers to secure a place in the starting XI against Derby, in a game that Warburton’s side will be hoping to control for the most part.

Captain Stefan Johansen looks certain to start the game but it will likely be between Amos, Dom Ball, and Andre Dozzell for the second central midfield place.

The 24-year-old has been growing in confidence since returning from his long-term injury and Warburton has to weigh up whether tonight is the right time to give him just his second Championship start of the season.