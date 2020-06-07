2 pros and 2 cons to West Ham eyeing transfer swoop for Championship forward

West Ham United are reportedly eyeing a move for Reading forward Danny Loader according to a report from Ex-West Ham United Employee.

Loader is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign with the Royals, and it has previously been revealed that the Berkshire-based side have withdrawn their long-term contract offer due to off-the-field events.

The 19-year-old has been restricted to just 12 senior appearances for Mark Bowen’s side this term, as they look to make a late charge for the play-off places in the Championship.

Reading are currently sat 14th in the second tier standings, but are just eight points adrift of a top-six finish with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

The Daily Mail have previously claimed that the likes of Leeds United and Crystal Palace are also interested in striking an agreement with Loader in the near future.

So, West Ham will know that they face a real battle on their hands if they’re to win the race to sign Loader, in what could be a busy summer transfer window.

We take a look at TWO pros and TWO cons to West Ham eyeing a move for Loader heading into the summer transfer window.

Pro: The cost of any potential deal.

Loader is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign with Reading, and it seems as though he’s heading for the exit door at the Madejski Stadium.

This would mean that he’d be available for a minimal fee heading into the summer, which is likely to heighten interest in his services in the near future.

If West Ham can land his signature, then it could be a shrewd bit of business by the Hammers.

Con: His lack of experience in senior football.

Loader is only in his second full season in and around the Reading first-team, and he hasn’t played consistently for the Royals in those two years.

Therefore, there will be questions as to whether his development would be best-served at a Premier League club, who might not be able to guarantee him regular minutes.

Pro: He’s a player that is clearly highly rated.

Loader has represented England’s youth teams, and is currently with the Under-20s team.

He played his part in England Under-17s World Cup win back in 2017, where the Royals forward played alongside the likes of Phil Foden.

Loader is clearly a player that is highly rated, but he’ll know that he needs to make the right decision on his future in the summer.

Con: Is Loader good enough for the Premier League?

Loader has only made 12 appearances for the Reading first-team this season, and has scored just one goal in the Championship this term.

It doesn’t make for the best of reading for the 19-year-old, and if he’s not getting regular minutes under his belt in the second tier, then there will be doubts as to whether he’ll feature at all for a team in the Premier League.

He’d be part of a long-term plan with West Ham, but he’s surely not the answer for them in the short-term.