2 pros and 2 cons to West Brom beating Aston Villa to 16-goal ace

West Bromwich Albion have been linked with the signing of Huddersfield Town ace Karlan Grant, as per reports from Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for the Terriers this season, scoring 16 goals in the Championship as Danny Cowley’s side continue to fight for survival.

Grant has turned out to be a shrewd addition for Huddersfield since arriving from Charlton in January 2019, scoring 20 times in a total of 48 appearances for the Yorkshire club.

But with the 2020/21 campaign only five months away, interest in Grant has already emerged, with West Brom reportedly registering an interest in the prolific forward.

The Baggies will be joined by Aston Villa in the race to sign Grant, Sky Sports claim, with both sides potentially switching divisions come the end of the season.

Villa’s Premier League survival hopes are dwindling by the week, whilst Albion remain well in the hunt for automatic promotion from the Championship with nine games left to play this term.

Here, then, we take a look at two pros and two cons to Albion beating Villa to the signing of Grant…

Pro: Proven talent

Grant is one of the most lethal strikers in the Championship this season, and one major benefit of signing him would be that he is a proven striker at this level.

Grant looks well on course to hit 20 goals in his first season in the Championship, and the forward also impressed in the second-half of the Premier League campaign last term.

He settled into life at the John Smith’s Stadium really well indeed, scoring four goals in his 13 top-flight appearances for the club, so he managed that step-up seemingly with ease.

He would thrive playing in Slaven Bilic’s system, and you would back him to score many goals for Albion if he moved to the Hawthorns.

Con: Price

Of course, Huddersfield aren’t going to let their talisman go for nothing, especially if they stay in the Championship and Cowley looks to strengthen his squad in the summer.

The 22-year-old still has another two years left on his deal at the John Smith’s Stadium, so it’s not as if Huddersfield are in any real rush to sell him whatsoever.

He’s still young, he’s already scored so many goals for the club, and you’d surely expect him to demand anywhere between £15-20m for his signature.

Bilic will need to recruit wisely if Albion do return to the top-flight, but splashing all of their cash on Grant would be a risk as they need to strengthen elsewhere.

Pro: Potential

Compared to Albion’s other strikers, Grant is much younger and has much more potential.

Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin are both 30-years-old whilst Kenneth Zohore is approaching the age of 27, so Grant is considerably younger and much more up and coming.

You would expect a player of his age and quality in front of goal to keep on improving and improving, and with the likes of Robson-Kanu and Austin both ageing, Grant would be an exciting long-term replacement.

Con: Too congested in that area?

Grant would certainly add competition to an area of the pitch that doesn’t really need strengthening too much.

The Baggies are highly light when it comes to their options in the final third, with three senior, established strikers at the club in Austin, Zohore and Robson-Kanu.

With Rayhaan Tulloch also pushing for a place in the first-team, it’s not as if Albion are desperate for another striker unless they sell one of them players in the summer.

As alluded to before, Grant won’t cost peanuts, and they need to ensure that they are splashing the case on areas of the pitch that are needed.