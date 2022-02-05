2 pros and 2 cons to West Brom appointing Steve Bruce as the club’s new manager

Steve Bruce was announced as West Brom manager earlier this week following the sacking of Valerien Ismael after a poor run of form.

The former Newcastle United manager makes his return to the Championship after he left the Magpies in November following their takeover by the Public Investment Fund.

But Bruce is well renowned in football and brings a wealth of experience with him, especially at Championship level which is certainly something West Brom need at the moment.

Success for Bruce is difficult to measure as his career hasn’t been laden with trophies at managerial level. But he has excelled at getting the best out of sides and getting them punching way above their weight.

With that in mind, we look at 2 pros and 2 cons to West Brom appointing Steve Bruce as the clubs new manager.

Pro: His Championship promotion experience

Bruce is somewhat of an expert at delivering promotion from the Championship into the Premier League. His CV includes two promotions with Birmingham City and two with Hull City, as well as a playoff final with Aston Villa.

He gained his first promotions for Hull and Birmingham in each of his first seasons, suggesting that he’s capable of turning the fortunes of clubs around quickly.

Bruce has 1000 games as a manager under his belt and certainly knows his stuff and importantly, his record at Championship level is exemplary having had some degree of success with every side he’s managed at this level.

Pro: He can get the best out of individuals

The former Manchester United defender has proved time and time again that he’s able to squeeze quality of individuals.

Looking at Hull City stint, you can highlight the development of Harry Maguire, Andy Robertson, Robert Snodgrass and Robbie Brady who all went onto make big money moves elsewhere.

He created a close knit group at Hull which allowed them to exceed way beyond their resources. He did the same at Newcastle with relatively limited resources which should be applauded.

Fast forward to his time at Aston Villa, the likes of Albert Adomah, Conor Hourihane and Robert Snodgrass enjoyed some of their best individual seasons as players in the 17/18 season as they reached a playoff final.

Con: His Newcastle United stint

There’s no mistaking his ability as a manager at Championship level, however questions marks certainly should be raised at how his stint at Newcastle should be assessed.

Firstly his record this season was incredibly poor and could well have set the wheels in motion for Newcastle to be relegated despite their riches. That could have impacted Bruce heavily and start the end of a very impressive managerial career at the top level.

Spells like this as a manager can be difficult to recover from, and Bruce has a lot to repair at West Brom to ensure they become top six candidates this season which could be too much.

Con: Style of football doesn’t differ too much from Ismael

Bruce’s style of football is notably rigid, organised and opts for caution rather than attack. That may suit West Brom as they have been one of the best defensive sides in the division this season.

However, this Baggies team has a wealth of attacking quality that needs to be unlocked and something Bruce failed to do at Aston Villa was find the balance between his attacking stars and being hard to beat which ultimately led to his dismissal.