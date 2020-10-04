2 pros and 2 cons to Watford eyeing move for Leeds United defender

Watford are reportedly eyeing a move for Leeds United defender Barry Douglas according to Football Insider.

The Hornets will be targeting promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, after being relegated from the top-flight last term.

It appears as though Watford boss Vladimir Ivić is keen to add reinforcements to his squad in the near future, with Douglas being one of the player’s he has set his sights on.

The left-back is likely to find regular game time hard to come by this season with Marcelo Bielsa’s men this term, with the Whites now playing their football in the Premier League.

We take a look at TWO pros and TWO cons to Watford eyeing a move for Douglas before the summer transfer window closes this month.

Pro: Douglas has experience at this level

Douglas has a considerable amount of experience of playing in the Championship, and that is the main positive in targeting a move for the defender.

The left-back has played to a high standard at this level as well, as he played a starring role for Wolves, as they won promotion back into the Premier League a few seasons ago.

Watford will be hoping he can replicate those performances if he was to sign up at Vicarage Road.

Con: His injury record

Douglas has had his fair share of injuries over the years, which will be a slight concern for any potential suitors.

The left-back only made 17 appearances for Leeds last season, and saw his game time restricted with a number of injury problems.

If he can stay fit though, then he could be a shrewd addition to the Watford team.

Pro: It’s an area that needs strengthening

Watford currently have Jeremy Ngakia in their squad, and he’s adjusted to life well with the Hornets, after signing in the summer.

But he could certainly benefit from having competition for his place in the starting XI this season, as they look to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Con: The cost of any potential deal

It remains to be seen as to what potential fee is being talked about for Douglas.

But as listed in the positives, he has performed to a high standard in the Championship before, which could hint that Leeds might have a high valuation of him.

Watford will have to be wary of overpaying for Douglas, whose injuries have been a concern in recent years.