2 pros and 2 cons to Sunderland appointing Roy Keane as the club’s next manager

Roy Keane has been interviewed for the vacant Sunderland job according to the Daily Mail.

Keane managed the club between 2006 and 2008 achieving promotion to the Premier League on the way, but has not been the main man in any dugout since 2011 and in that there will be candidates with more recent experience in the EFL.

The Irishman enjoyed a sensational playing career and appeared to have the characteristics to be a successful manager, it has not materialised for the 50-year-old but the Black Cats certainly can attract some high profile managers despite being in the third tier.

Here, we have taken a look at two pros and two cons to Sunderland appointing Roy Keane as the club’s next manager…

Pros

Lift the supporters

Keane is a figure of a more successful era for the Black Cats, he took them to the Premier League and won seven top-flight titles with Manchester United as a player.

In the difficult circumstances of a high pressure promotion race, Sunderland will be desperate for some solidarity in the dugout, Keane represents that and will be confident of turning their poor form around.

Role model

Keane’s playing career and professional attitude should rub off well on the current group of players.

It is a big job in League One and to have a big name manager to go with that could be what is needed to satisfy the home ground, and for the team to perform better in the crunch matches to come towards the business end of the season.

Cons

Out of touch?

There is a question mark over Keane’s knowledge of League One.

The Irishman does not cover the EFL as a pundit and has not managed in it for over ten years which will put other names linked with the job in potentially a better position to takeover mid season.

No time to adapt

If Sunderland are to achieve automatic promotion this season, any new manager will have to hit the ground running and put the kind of run together that could enable the Black Cats to catch up with Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic at the top of the table.

Having been out of the game for an extended period, Keane could be less likely to hit his stride straight away than some of the other candidates.