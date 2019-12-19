2 pros and 2 cons to Stoke City sanctioning January player exit

Stoke City could be about to wave goodbye to one of their summer additions in the upcoming transfer window if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to the Stoke Sentinel, the Potters are thought to be interested in the prospect of cutting Mark Duffy’s loan deal short in January.

The midfielder, who joined Stoke in August, has struggled to make any inroads on the club’s starting eleven in recent months.

Before O’Neill makes a definitive decision on Duffy’s future, he must first consider the impact that allowing him to return to Bramall Lane will have on his side.

Keeping in this in mind, we have set out TWO pros and TWO cons to Stoke sanctioning Duffy’s exit based on his recent career exploits.

Pros

He has failed to deliver the goods for the Potters this season

When Duffy arrived at Stoke earlier this year, he would have been hoping to become a key player for the club during the current campaign.

However, despite the Potters’ poor form in the second-tier, the midfielder has only been able to make six league appearances this season.

Given that Duffy failed to deliver the goods in any of these aforementioned matches, it could be argued that O’Neill may be making the right decision by letting him go in January.

There is no guarantee that he will able to transform his fortunes during the remainder of the campaign

Whilst there is still a considerable chunk of football left to be played in the Championship this season, there is no guarantee that Duffy will be able to transform his fortunes over the coming months.

Therefore, given that Stoke cannot afford to be carrying any passengers in their battle for survival, a move back to the Blades next month by the midfielder may suit both parties.

Cons

He has achieved a great deal of success at Championship level before

A stand-out performer for United last season, Duffy helped his side achieve promotion to the Premier League in May by providing 13 direct goal contributions in 36 Championship appearances.

Having illustrated that he is more than capable of thriving at this particular level in the past, his presence at the bet365 Stadium could come in handy for O’Neill’s side who are facing a real battle to preserve their second-tier status.

The Potters may struggle to find an adequate replacement for him

If the Potters do indeed decide to cut ties with Duffy, there is no guarantee that they will be able to draft in a sufficient a replacement for the midfielder in such a short of period of time in January.

Furthermore, Stoke could be forced to pay over the odds for a quality player as teams will not want to lose their star individuals at this stage of the year.

Therefore, unless O’Neill has someone lined up next month, he ought to consider keeping Duffy until the end of the season.