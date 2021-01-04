2 pros and 2 cons to QPR plotting move for former Premier League manager as potential Mark Warburton replacement

QPR are prepared to look at appointing Tim Sherwood as their new manager, if Mark Warburton is to continue to struggle for positive results according to The Sun.

The Hoops are currently sat 20th in the Championship table, but have only won once in their last ten matches in the second-tier, which has seen them struggling for any sort of momentum in this year’s campaign.

You only have to look on social media to see that a number of the club’s supporters aren’t best-pleased with results at this moment in time.

QPR held league-leaders Norwich City to a 1-1 draw in their most recent match, but it appears as though the pressure is still firmly on Warburton in the New Year.

Sherwood is reportedly being eyed as his potential successor as well, with the former Spurs manager being out of work in a managerial role since 2015.

He has also managed Aston Villa, but his spell with them was a brief one, which came to an end in October 2015. Sherwood has since worked as a director of football with Swindon, but left his role after the club were relegated into League Two in 2017.

We take a look at TWO pros and TWO cons to QPR potentially making a move for Sherwood, as the pressure grows on Warburton in January.

Pro: He’ll have a point to prove in management

Sherwood has had a spell out of management since being relieved of his duties as Aston Villa’s manager back in 2015, and he’ll be eager to get his career somewhat back on track.

He’s regularly been seen as a pundit on Sky Sports in recent months, and could be set for a return to the dugout with QPR in the future.

QPR could be the ideal opportunity for him to prove himself as a manager once again, but he’ll know that positive results have to come quickly, as they battle to retain their status as a club in the second-tier.

Con: His lack of experience in the Championship

Sherwood has never managed in the Championship, which will surely be a slight concern for QPR supporters if he was appointed as their new boss.

The Championship can be an unforgiving league for managers with little experience in the second-tier, and Sherwood will have to get his ideas across to the players relatively quickly.

If results don’t show an improvement, then the Hoops could be in real danger of being relegated into League One.

Pro: Fresh ideas are needed at QPR

It’s clear to see that pressure is firmly on Mark Warburton at QPR at this moment in time.

The Hoops are without a win in their last nine matches in the Championship, which has seen them tumble down the second-tier standings at an alarming rate.

Therefore, a number of the club’s supporters will feel as though a change is needed, so that a new manager can implicate a new style of play as they look to turn their poor run of form around.

QPR will know that they have to act swiftly though, as they’re already halfway through this year’s campaign.

Con: Are there safer options out there for the Hoops?

There’s no doubting that Sherwood would be somewhat of a coup for QPR to appoint, especially given that he’s managed at a high level with both Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in the past.

But some might argue that there are safer options out there for QPR to appoint as their new manager, especially if they’re looking at people who can keep them clear of the Championship relegation zone.

If Sherwood’s appoint turned out to be a success, then he could be the sort of manager that helps them challenge for a timely return into the top-flight, but if it goes wrong, then it could be disastrous for the club in general, as well as financially.