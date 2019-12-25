2 pros and 2 cons to Nottingham Forest signing linked Chelsea man

Nottingham Forest have been labelled with interest in Chelsea youngster Marc Guehi, according to The Sun.

Forest are among several sides looking at Guehi ahead of the January transfer window and Reds boss Sabri Lamouchi is looking to improve his squad in various areas.

Up until the December period, Forest were in good form, having pushed themselves into a play-off place, but a dip in form has seen them winless in five games and drop to eighth in the league table.

One area that has been in good form is Forest’s defence, but French coach Lamouchi is seemingly keen to explore the potential of bringing in a new face ahead of what he hopes will be a potential promotion push.

Ivory Coast born defender Guehi arrived on English soil in his early years and was quickly picked up by Chelsea having played for Cray Wanderers in London.

Developing through the various youth ranks at Chelsea, the 19-year-old is quickly gaining a reputation and WE have had a look at the two pros and two cons of his potential arrival at Forest.

Competition for places

Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worrall and Michael Dawson have all been battling for the two centre back positions in Sabri Lamouchi’s defensive line.

Guehi’s arrival would add a fourth name to that list of available centre backs each match day for Lamouchi and that can be a good thing for Forest.

Question marks have arose of late over the Reds ability to defend and hold on to results, and Guehi could add some extra talent to their ranks.

Young talent

Guehi may not be a long term fix at Forest, depending on the type of potential deal that they could push for, but what he does possess is real talent.

Having been born in Ivory Coast, the 19-year-old has proven himself at the club level and for England, representing the national side up to U21 level.

His two appearances for Chelsea this term only show that Stamford Bridge officials hold him high esteem and that can only be positive for Nottingham Forest.

Negative impact on current defenders

Whilst Guehi could arrive and provide healthy competition, the defender could also come in and cause a problem.

Figueiredo, Worrall and Dawson have been used a plenty this term and in truth, they have not done a bad job.

Whilst, all three would undoubtedly relish the challenge and competition that Guehi would provide – they could infact feel aggrieved or mistrusted to do a job for Lamouchi.

Short term deal

The full details of any such move for Guehi from Chelsea are nowhere near from being discovered, but it is highly expected that Chelsea would not be willing to allow the defender to leave the club on a permanent basis or without a buy-back clause.

A loan deal is perhaps what would be offered and that has very little appeal. Take Fikayo Tomori’s loan deal to Derby County last term, it was successful, but they have failed to replace him and that has caused great problems for Phillip Cocu this term.