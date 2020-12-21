2 pros and 2 cons to Nottingham Forest signing 32-year-old in January

Nottingham Forest are said to remain interested in signing West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki as the January transfer window looms.

The latter stages of the summer transfer window were rather hectic for both Forest and Grosicki, with the latter coming agonisingly close to joining the Reds on deadline day.

A move for the winger was rejected by the EFL, though, after the paperwork for the transfer was submitted a matter of seconds after the deadline.

Since then, Grosicki has been unable to force his way into the first-team picture at the Hawthorns. He has made only one appearance in the Premier League this season, and was an unused substitute at the weekend as the Sam Allardyce era got underway.

Grosicki’s future at the Hawthorns appears to be uncertain, then, with Polish journalist Mateusz Borek claiming that Forest remain interested in signing the winger.

Whilst Chris Hughton has already insisted that wholesale changes won’t be made to his squad next month, minor tweaks could be on the cards on Trentside.

Here, we take a look at two pros and two cons to Forest reviving their interest in Grosicki, ahead of what is shaping up to be an important window for the Reds…

Pro: An area that needs strengthening

When you look at Forest’s squad as a whole, they are well-stocked in practically every area of the pitch, though you feel that their wide options need strengthening.

Alex Mighten, Joe Lolley and Anthony Knockaert are all right-sided wide players, with the latter’s future at the City Ground still uncertain.

Sammy Ameobi is really their only natural left-sided winger, so bringing in Grosicki would give them balance out wide.

He’s used to playing in a 4-2-3-1 system having done so at both Hull City and West Brom, so he would be a good fit.

Con: Age

Whilst there’s an argument that Forest need experience to help themselves steer well clear of danger this season, the club have a glowing reputation of developing young players and utilising them.

Grosicki is 32 years of age and turns 33 in June. The winger is approaching the latter stages of his career, and is hardly an option for the long-term.

Age is just a number, some might say, especially after seeing 35-year-old Ben Watson play an influential role for the Reds under Sabri Lamouchi last term.

But whilst this may be one for the short-term, Hughton is building a project at the City Ground, and the long-term needs to come into his thinking.

Pro: Proven quality

Grosicki may be out of favour at West Brom in the Premier League, but in the Championship, he has previously proven to be a star.

In 2018/19, the winger scored eight goals and chipped in with 12 assists. The following season, he scored six goals and registered five assists for Hull before sealing a January move to West Brom.

Grosicki was to play a part in four goal involvements in the second-half of 2019/20 for Albion, helping Slaven Bilic’s side secure a timely return to the Premier League.

Of course, proven quality doesn’t guarantee success. Harry Arter, Jack Colback and Cyrus Christie have all won promotion from this league, and we’re yet to see the best of them in a Garibaldi shirt.

But bringing in someone like Grosicki, who you know has thrived in this division before, is an exciting thought.

Con: Limited first-team opportunities for Mighten?

Mighten has had to work hard for his place in Hughton’s side this season, and the young winger is beginning to come into his own.

He has started the last two games, and in only his third ever start for the club, he netted the equaliser in the clash with Millwall at the weekend.

Grosicki’s arrival would only add more competition out wide, though, and you have to wonder where that would leave Mighten and his chances of regular game time between now and the end of the season.