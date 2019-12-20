2 pros and 2 cons to Nottingham Forest sealing deal for Brighton marksman

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Brighton striker Glenn Murray in the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Forest have made a promising start to the Championship season under Sabri Lamouchi, but many feel that the Reds will need to sign another striker in January to provide some cover/competition for Lewis Grabban, if they are to go on and win promotion.

Grabban has already scored ten goals for Forest this season, but Spanish striker Rafa Mir has struggled to make an impact since joining the club on loan from Wolves in the summer – failing to find the net in any of his 13 appearances for the Reds.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Forest have been linked with various different forwards, including veteran Brighton striker Murray, who scored 13 Premier League goals last season.

Here are TWO pros and TWO cons to Forest signing the Brighton forward in January…

Pro: He’s a proven goalscorer

Even though he may be coming towards the end of his career, Murray still has a lot to offer. He scored 13 Premier League goals for Brighton last season and still posses all the attributes to a top striker.

He would offer something slightly to Grabban and provide Forest with a bit more of a physical presence up front, but he’s still a clinical finisher and has that knack of being in the right place at the right time.

He’s made over 140 appearances in the Championship too, so he’s got plenty of experience at this level and his goal record in the division is outstanding.

He knows exactly what it takes to score goals at this level and would definitely be able to provide cover and competition for Grabban, which is exactly what Forest need.

Pro: His experience

Murray has also got plenty of experience in the Championship and knows exactly what it takes to achieve success at this level.

He’s made over 140 appearances in the second tier and during in his last season at this level, he helped Brighton win automatic promotion to the Premier League.

He’s won promotion from the division on more than one occasion and if he were to join Forest, some of younger players at the club would be able to learn a great deal from his experience, professionalism and winning mentality.

Con: He wouldn’t be a good long-term option

He might have a lot of experience, but at 36, Murray is well into the latter stages of his career and he isn’t getting any younger.

He could be able to provide the goals to help fire Forest to promotion this season, but it’s fair to say that he probably wouldn’t be a good signing for the Reds from a long-term point of view.

You could argue that Forest would be better off signing a younger and hungrier striker – someone like Che Adams – instead.

Con: His wages

Another potential downside of Forest signing Murray is that as an experienced and current Premier League player, he’s likely to be on fairly big wages.

He’s coming towards the end of his career and may be prepared to take a pay cut, but if he isn’t, you could argue that Forest signing him wouldn’t make a lot of sense from a financial point of view.