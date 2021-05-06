2 pros and 2 cons to Newcastle United potentially signing Championship midfielder

Newcastle United are said to be eyeing a summer move for Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks, with Wales Online also reporting that Norwich City and Sheffield United are also interested in the 27-year-old.

The defensive midfield player has been in fine form for the Bluebirds this term and has played a total of 43 games across all competitions, scoring five goals and assisting two in the process.

His consistency in the engine room for the Welsh club allowed the Championship side to come very close to making the play-offs once more before they fell short in recent weeks.

Vaulks currently has one year remaining on his current contract at the Cardiff City Stadium after originally joining the club back in July 2019.

Here, we take a look at TWO pros and TWO cons to Newcastle United potentially signing the midfielder this summer…

Pro

In his prime

The midfielder is way into his prime years as a professional at the age of 27 and would be moving to the Premier League at the right stage of his career.

Newcastle would undoubtedly benefit from his experience and in turn he could help to provide good advice to their younger squad members.

Vaulks would understandably expect a starting spot under Steve Bruce and at his age, you would like to think the Magpies would abide by his wishes.

After one of the best campaign’s of his career to date, the club from the North East would be acquiring a player at the peak of his powers.

Pro

Versatile

The Welsh international is capable of playing in numerous positions and would provide a good utility option for the Magpies if he was to move to the Premier League club.

Vaulks has proven in the past that he can play in midfield and defence and would be a good stand in as part of the Newcastle backline if injuries were picked up.

His primary role would be in the engine room however, as he would add a good degree of tenacity to the equation alongside the more creative Jonjo Shelvey.

The signing of Vaulks would make a lot of sense for the Magpies as they look to move on from their struggles this term.

Con

Lacks Premier League experience

The obvious draw back of this deal being completed is that Vaulks has no previous top flight experience, with the 27-year-old having played the vast majority of his career in the Football League.

There would surely be doubts over whether he could hack the fast paced nature of the Premier League.

Although he has good pedigree in the lower leagues, the top tier is a completely different kettle of fish and he could well be found out.

As a result of this, the Magpies may wish to target players who have more experience of playing at the highest level.

Con

Style doesn’t suit

Newcastle are slowly attempting to move away from the combative style of play that Bruce is often associated with and as a result, Vaulks may not fit what they are looking for.

He is now towards the back end of his career and is better suited to playing in a more direct side than the Magpies.

In theory the 27-year-old may struggle to match the playing demands of the club from the North East, as he isn’t the best in possession of the ball.

A more technically gifted player in this midfield position may be more favorable to the top flight club as it could prove key to changing their overall playing identity in the long term.