2 pros and 2 cons to Leeds United swooping for in-demand West Ham player

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing in-demand West Ham United midfielder Josh Cullen, who is currently on-loan at Lee Bowyer’s Charlton Athletic as they fight to stay in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa has worked very well alongside Victor Orta to recruit some very solid players for the Whites over the past two seasons, and it has left the side just nine games away from clinching promotion to the Premier League, after a 16-year hiatus.

The summer will see Leeds look to conduct a fair amount of business to strengthen the side in a bid to stay in the top flight and consolidate for the future.

There will be a number of positions that Leeds will be keen on recruiting for, with their squad depth currently dangerously thin and at risk of unravelling if an injury crisis hit them.

One player that they are reportedly keen on signing is West Ham’s 23-year-old midfielder Josh Cullen (according to the Daily Mail), who has been regularly cast out on-loan throughout his career so far and is currently with former Leeds United man Lee Bowyer at Charlton but is impressing a lot and could be on the move in the summer as his Hammers future remains a serious doubt.

Leeds are not the only team interested in the midfielder, with the report also crediting AFC Bournemouth, Norwich City, and West Brom all keen on making a move for him in the summer.

Here, we take a look at two pros and two cons of Leeds’ reported interest in Cullen ahead of the summer…

Pro: He’s clearly talented

His move to Charlton has seen him flourish under Bowyer and transition seamlessly from League One to the Championship to there isn’t really anything stopping him from doing the same further up the division.

The Whites might be playing Premier League football next season and having come through a top flight academy in West Ham’s, they appear reluctant to let him leave just yet.

The Addicks have added a few solid players to their ranks this season, with Conor Gallagher, Jonathan Leko and Josh Cullen all catching the eye as high-profile loanees. He will only improve by signing permanently at a club and Leeds could aid his development.

Con: Is he Premier League quality?

Leeds are in the driving seat for automatic promotion at the moment as they sit seven points clear of third-placed Fulham.

It looks like Marcelo Bielsa could be on the verge of taking the Whites back to the top flight, and the task at hand then will be to ensure the team is equipped to stay in the division beyond the 2020/21 season.

This means that there might be doubts over whether a lower-Championship loanee could make the jump up to the Premier League and make a real impact on Leeds’ fight for survival.

Cullen is a very solid midfielder, but he has barely played in the Premier League and doing this week in, week out might be a step too far.

Pro: Cost-effective

Leeds have been clearly tentative when it comes to their transfer business to ensure they comply with profit and sustainability regulations, so they haven’t broken the bank to bring in multiple world-beaters which they can’t really justify.

This means that the signing of Cullen would probably fit in with the club’s current financial mould as West Ham wouldn’t be holding out for a mega fee.

Other targets that Leeds would be potentially interested in signing, whether they’re from the top flight or abroad, would most likely command a higher fee than Cullen would.

Con: Forshaw’s return

At the moment, Cullen would slot right into Leeds’ squad and make an impact in the middle of midfield with Adam Forshaw currently sitting out with a season-ending injury.

However, he is set to return for pre-season and come back in to be an important member of Bielsa’s plans for next season.

With Forshaw coming back in and playing just in front of Kalvin Phillips, it would mean there would be a surplus of midfielders offering similar qualities going both ways if Cullen came in the door.

Leeds already have an assured midfielder than influences a lot of what they do in between the penalty areas, so Cullen coming would just undermine how Forshaw is valued at Elland Road.