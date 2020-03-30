2 pros and 2 cons to Leeds United signing 6ft 3 star amid fresh report

Leeds United are reportedly eyeing a transfer swoop for Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala according to the Daily Star.

The report claims that the Boro centre-back will leave the club at the end of the season, even if Jonathan Woodgate’s side are to avoid relegation into League One this term.

The Spaniard has made 25 appearances for Middlesbrough this season, but hasn’t been able to have much of a positive impact as they continue to struggle in the Championship.

Woodgate’s side are currently sat 19th in the second tier standings, and will be hoping they can pull clear of their relegation rivals when this year’s campaign gets back underway.

A move to Leeds could be a tempting proposition as well, with the Whites sat top of the Championship table with nine games remaining this term, as they look to make a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

We look at TWO pros and TWO cons for Leeds United after this fresh update on their pursuit of Ayala.

Pro: He’d add much-needed depth to Bielsa’s defensive options.

Leeds are in desperate need of added depth in defence heading towards the summer.

Liam Cooper and Ben White have been hugely impressive this season, but they have had a lack of competition with Gaetano Berardi being the only option to challenge them for a starting spot in Bielsa’s squad.

Berardi is out of contract in the summer, and Ayala could be the ideal player to come into the squad and fight for a place in the starting XI.

Con: Wage expenditure

Ayala has been playing in the Championship for the majority of his career and has been a rare bright-spark in a disappointing couple of seasons for Middlesbrough.

He’s likely to be one of the highest earners at the club, and Leeds would have to think wisely about pursuing any potential deal for the centre-back as there could be cheaper options out there that are better suited to Bielsa’s style of play.

Pro: They’d be signing him for free.

Ayala is out of contract at the end of this year’s campaign, which would mean that Leeds would be able to land his signature for no cost at all.

He’s a player that has a vast amount of experience, and would certainly add some quality to Bielsa’s defensive options going forward, as they look to prepare for life in the Premier League next season.

It would be a real coup to land his signature with no fee involved.

Con: His arrival would mean Ben White is unlikely to sign permanently.

White (pictured above) has been a revelation for Leeds this season, and has played a starring role in their impressive campaign to date.

The Brighton loanee has formed a strong partnership alongside Liam Cooper in the heart of the Leeds defence, but it seems as though he’s destined for a move to a bigger club in the Premier League.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been credited with interest in the young defender according to The Athletic, who would surely return to Brighton permanently in the summer if Ayala was to arrive at Elland Road.

