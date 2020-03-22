2 pros and 2 cons to Leeds United offering fresh terms to 31-y/o this summer

Leeds United are yet to open talks over a new contract for defender Gaetano Berardi as he nears the end of his current terms at Elland Road, according to Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth.

Berardi has been a long-term servant for the Whites after joining the club back in 2014, but the Swiss centre-back has played second fiddle to Ben White and Liam Cooper this term as he prepares for his current terms at Elland Road come to an end this summer.

However, Bielsa has had no hesitation placing his trust in the 31-year-old when one of his usual Leeds starters is injured, with the Whites boss clearly valuing Berardi’s importance to the side after handing him a total 17 league appearances this campaign.

There is now increasing uncertainty over Berardi’s future in west Yorkshire with Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear having reportedly claimed the club’s contract renewal programme has come to an end, with Berardi still waiting to be offered fresh terms by the Whites.

Here, we take a look at TWO pros and TWO cons to Leeds offering the defender a new deal this summer…

Pro: Reliable when called upon

Berardi has not quite possessed the quality to hold down a regular place in Bielsa’s side since his arrival in the summer of 2018, but the fact he has made a respectable 35 appearances across the last two seasons suggest he is still valued by the Argentine.

There are few players who would be able spend a spell on the sidelines before coming into the side to produce a magnificent defensive performance, but Berardi has consistently proven over the last couple of years that he is able to add this trait to the squad.

The 31-year-old has historically had some discipline issues which could have led to Bielsa losing his patience in him, but Berardi has cleaned up this aspect of his game in recent times to remain an important part of the Leeds squad.

Pro: Passion for the club makes him an asset

Berardi is now one of Leeds’ longest-serving players after spending nearly six years at the club since his move from Sampdoria, and this prolonged spell at Elland Road has seen the centre-back develop a close affinity with the club and its supporters.

Leeds could go out and sign a higher-quality defender over the summer in place of Berardi, but they would not be able to replace the connection that Berardi has developed with the club and this could play a big part in Leeds potentially deciding to retain him.

Whites supporters hold players such as Berardi in high regard as a result of his commitment to the club, and the fact he is always willing to put the team first has played a key role in the defender establishing himself as part of the furniture at the club.

Con: Doubts over his Premier League capabilities

Leeds could be waiting to make their decision on Berardi while they wait to learn their promotion fate this term, with the centre-back’s future at the club potentially hinging on whether the Whites are able to seal top-flight promotion or not.

It seems likely that Leeds would look to offer Berardi a new deal if they do not book their place in the Premier League this season, but his chances of remaining at the club could be reduced if they win promotion as Bielsa may then want to upgrade his options.

The fact Berardi has not been a regular starter in the Championship means he may struggle to cope in the top flight, but his strong showing against Arsenal in the FA Cup may have gone some way to proving that he is able to compete with the bigger sides.

Con: Wages could be better used elsewhere

There is a risk that any decision to keep hold of Berardi may have a significant amount of asset attached to it given his dedication to the club, and sentiment is something the Whites will want to avoid if they are serious about improving the Leeds squad.

It is beyond doubt that Leeds will need to strengthen their depth if they seal Premier League promotion, and this may involve offloading players such as Berardi who are perhaps reaching the twilight of their career – even though he has served the club so well.

Berardi’s wages could then be used to sign a replacement defender more suited to Bielsa’s vision for his Leeds side

However, this could also work in Berardi’s favour as he would have no shortage of potential suitors if he was released by the Whites, and he would almost certainly receive more game time elsewhere.