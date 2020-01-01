2 pros and 2 cons to Ipswich Town swooping for 22-y/o

Despite signing a number of new players during the summer transfer window, Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert could be about to bolster his squad this month.

According to the Coventry Telegraph, the Tractor Boys are reportedly keeping tabs on Coventry City midfielder Jordan Shipley ahead of a potential swoop.

Although Ipswich initially made a barnstorming start to the 2019/20 campaign, a drop off in form in recent weeks has resulted in them falling to fourth in the League One standings.

In order for his side to get back on track in the third-tier, Lambert may need to freshen up his current roster by making a number of moves in the transfer market.

Here, we take a look at two pros and two cons to Ipswich launching a swoop for Shipley based on the 22-year-old’s recent career exploits.

Check them out below…

Pros

He has been excellent for Coventry this season

One of Coventry’s stand-out performers this season, Shipley has played a major role in helping the club climb up to fifth in the third tier standings.

As well as scoring three league goals for his side, the midfielder has also provided five assists for his team-mates.

Particularly impressive against Ipswich in the FA Cup last month, Shipley illustrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods in key clashes and thus his arrival at Portman Road could potentially take Lambert’s side to new heights.

He could provide some much-needed service for the club’s strikers

Whilst strikers Kayden Jackson and James Norwood have both experienced a dip in form in recent weeks, they haven’t been helped by the lack of service from midfield.

Therefore, it could be argued that this particular duo could potentially benefit from the arrival of Shipley who unquestionably possesses an abundance of creativity.

Providing that the midfielder is able to hit the ground running for Ipswich in League One, he may end up helping them achieve promotion to the Championship later this year.

Cons

He may not be good enough to thrive at Championship level in the future

Given that Ipswich’s goal for the current campaign is to make an immediate return to the Championship, there is no guarantee that Shipley will be able to thrive at this particular level of football if the club do indeed secure promotion.

Having never played in the second-tier before, the midfielder may struggle to adapt to the competitiveness that this division is famed for.

Can you get 16 out of 16 on this Ipswich quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 16 Who did Ipswich sign James Norwood from in the summer? Tranmere Rovers Forest Green Rovers Norwich City Crewe Alexandra

Taking this into consideration, Lambert must be certain that Shipley has the credentials to perform in a higher division before committing to a switch.

Ipswich may have to spend big in order to secure his services

With quality players often commanding premium prices in today’s market, Ipswich may be forced to splash the cash in order to secure the services of Shipley this month.

Given that his current deal at Coventry isn’t set to expire until 2021, the West Midlands-based outfit will be determined to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.

Therefore, Lambert may find it beneficial to look elsewhere if Ipswich’s heirarchy are unwilling to spend a considerable amount of money on Shipley.