2 pros and 2 cons to Huddersfield Town potentially cashing in on prolific ace this summer

Huddersfield Town’s star man, Karlan Grant, is deservedly attracting interest from higher up the footballing ladder as West Brom and Aston Villa circle ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The Terriers have been heavily reliant on the goals of Karlan Grant ever since he made the move from then-League One Charlton Athletic to then-Premier League Huddersfield, seeing him hit the ground running and fire the goals in.

The Championship has been very kind to him following Huddersfield’s relegation as he has made the most of the drop in division to prove how good a piece of business it was to bring him in from the Valley.

He made his former club pay a fortnight ago with two goals in a 4-0 thrashing to boost his current side’s survival prospects as they now sit three points clear of the drop.

His goalscoring exploits haven’t gone unnoticed, however, with Sky Sports now reporting that Midlands rivals West Brom and Aston Villa are set to battle it out for a potential summer transfer of the hotshot.

Here, we take a look at two pros and two cons of Huddersfield cashing in on their top marksman…

Pro: They’ll be getting a premium fee

Huddersfield have no reason to sell him at the moment as he is proving to be their prized asset at the moment, meaning they can command whatever fee they see fit.

16 goals from a player predominantly out wide in a struggling team is a testament to how well he is playing, so they will surely be looking for a hefty fee to even consider selling him.

Based on what they signed him for, they will certainly be making a huge profit if either West Brom or Villa look to buy him.

It would certainly take a Premier League club to stump up the fee to sign him, so it might hinge on the Baggies going up and the Villans staying up.

Con: Nigh impossible to replace

With 16 goals this season in his first stint in the Championship shows just how good he has been for the Terriers and what they would be letting go for the next season.

It’s very hard to sign players of that quality as a Championship club and it’s no surprise that they signed him from the Addicks before they slipped into the second tier.

The summer for Danny Cowley would consist of frantically searching for someone capable of filling his shoes, otherwise they’d be in for a long battle against the drop.

Pro: They can reinvest

The Huddersfield squad needs a lot more work to reinstate them as play-off contenders and this hefty fee could be the key to them bankrolling that.

While they might not spend all of that money on one key player to directly replace him, they could strengthen in a number of positions going forward to have a much more rounded squad.

They have a few loan players that would be on their way in the summer and with the departure of Emile Smith-Rowe, they would be seriously struggling in another department.

If they can use the money to build a better squad with far more balance, it could play very well into Cowley’s hands for the long-term.

Can you name these former Terriers defenders?

1 of 15 Who is this former Huddersfield defender? Nathan Clarke Robbie Williams Joe Skarz Liam Ridehalgh

Con: Do they have enough quality to get by?

Behind Grant’s 16 goals this season, Steve Mounie’s tally of eight so far is their next best, and it shows about the position that they are in as without Grant’s goals, they would be as good as down already.

Without Grant and seemingly without a replacement of the same ilk, they will struggle to keep up their current performance levels, so they’d certainly be up against it.

The likes of Mounie and Juninho Bacuna have been stepping up with a number of goals this season but it’s probably not going to be enough going forward.