2 pros and 2 cons to Huddersfield Town eyeing move for Aston Villa man ahead of January transfer window

Huddersfield Town are said to be interested in a deal to sign Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis according to Football Insider.

It is also claimed that both Preston North End and QPR are also interested in a deal to sign the out-of-favour Aston Villa striker in the January transfer window.

Davis has made just five appearances for Dean Smith’s side in all competitions this season, and has found game time hard to come by in the Premier League.

The forward signed a four-year contract with Aston Villa back in September, but has rarely featured for the club this term, as they currently sit 11th in the Premier League table after their opening 11 matches of this year’s campaign.

A move to Huddersfield could tempt Davis as well, with Carlos Corberan’s side currently sat 12th in the Championship table after 20 matches this term.

We take a look at TWO pros and TWO cons to Huddersfield Town eyeing a move for Davis in the January transfer window.

Pro: He’ll be eager to prove a point

Davis hasn’t had anywhere near enough game time to further his development in senior football, so a loan move elsewhere could be the ideal solution to his short-term problem.

The striker has shown glimpses of his quality, but will be hoping to prove a point to Aston Villa with a strong loan spell elsewhere.

If he can do that with Huddersfield, then it seems likely that we could see him challenging for a spot in Dean Smith’s side when he returns to Villa Park.

Con: Competition for his signature

Huddersfield could certainly benefit from signing Davis in the January transfer window, but it’s not a given that they’ll land his signature.

With Preston North End and QPR both interested in signing the Aston Villa forward, the Terriers will have to work hard to fend off their interest to strike an agreement with the 22-year-old.

Pro: Huddersfield need additional depth in attack

The Terriers have recently been dealt a frustrating injury blow, with Carlos Corberan confirming that Josh Koroma is set for a spell on the sidelines through injury.

The striker had been in impressive form before picking up the injury, having scored six goals in 17 appearances for the Terriers.

Therefore, it makes sense that they’re targeting a move for Davis in the near future, as he could prove to be the ideal replacement for Koroma.

Con: Would he be a regular starter?

Davis won’t want to be heading to a club that can’t offer him guaranteed game time, so he’ll have to think carefully about a move elsewhere in the New Year.

Huddersfield are currently starting Fraizer Campbell in attack, and the experienced forward has been in good form this season, as he recently scored against Watford.

So, Davis might not be a regular starter for the Terriers, which could see other interested parties move ahead of the Terriers in the race to sign the Aston Villa forward.