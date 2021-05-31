2 pros and 2 cons to Chris Wilder bringing Dwight Gayle back to West Brom

Chris Wilder wants to bring Dwight Gayle back to West Bromwich Albion if he is named as their new manager.

According to the Sunday Mirror (30/05, page 76), Wilder, who is a contender for the vacant role at the Hawthorns, wants to bring in Gayle if he is appointed.

Gayle is no stranger to the Hawthorns after enjoying an impressive loan spell at West Brom back in 2018/19, and he could be set to move on from Newcastle this summer.

Gayle recently penned a new deal until 2024 at St. James’ Park, but he made only 18 appearances in the Premier League this season.

Here, we take a look at two pros and two cons to the 31-year-old returning to the West Midlands in the summer transfer window…

Pro: Proven goalscorer

As Gayle proved in his first spell at West Brom, he can score goals for fun at this level.

He scored 24 goals in 41 games for the Baggies, which helped them reach the Championship play-off semi-finals in 2018/19.

In 2016/17, he scored 23 goals in 32 games as Newcastle won the Championship title, and was a key player under Rafa Benitez.

He knows where the goal is at this level, and has been deadly in the Championship before.

Pro: Planning ahead

He hasn’t even been appointed as West Brom manager yet, but the fact Wilder is reportedly eyeing up targets already suggests how keen he is to take them up and be a success.

Recruitment is such a vital part of being successful in football, and West Brom will have to get it spot on this summer and take advantage of parachute payments.

Wilder will be keen to right his wrongs from his time at Sheffield United, and the fact he has a plan in place of who he wants to bring in suggests that he is going about his work professionally and taking the job seriously.

Con: Injury problems

Gayle has endured a number of injury problems in recent seasons, and it would be slightly risky to splash the cash on a player of his injury record.

He spent the first few months of the season on the sidelines with a ligament injury, and made only four starts in the Premier League this term.

If they are going to pin their goalscoring hopes on him next season, they need to consider this.

Con: Short-termism?

Gayle is hardly a spring chicken anymore. He’s 31-years-old and turns 32 in October, so that is worth considering too.

Gayle is likely to cost a hefty amount this summer, and even though he’s prolific at this level, he isn’t one for the long-term.

The cost of a short-term solution, when there is no guarantees over whether it will work or not, is a risk.