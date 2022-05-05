2 pros and 2 cons to Charlton Athletic appointing ex-Celtic boss as Johnnie Jackson’s replacement

Neil Lennon has been linked with the vacant manager job at Charlton Athletic by The Sun’s Alan Nixon, via Patreon.

The Northern Irishman is currently in charge at Omonia in the Cypriot top-flight, and he has not managed in England since 2016.

The general consensus is that Johnnie Jackson performed well to take the club from four points adrift inside the relegation zone to just miss out on a top half finish in League One this season.

Therefore, opposition to his dismissal will only lead to further scrutiny around the appointment of a new manager, to which Lennon may not satisfy.

Here, we have taken a look at two pros and two cons to Charlton appointing Lennon as Jackson’s replacement…

Pros: Big club experience

Lennon has played for and managed some very big clubs in the past, even testing his skillset in the Champions League.

The 50-year-old would certainly back himself to shoulder the weight of expectation at the club, but also, and more importantly in the short term, to silence his doubters and prove his managerial ability for the first time in English football.

Pros: Contacts

Given the growth of data scouting and clubs using many different methods to find value in the transfer market, having a manager with good contacts in the game is probably less important than what their style of play is these days.

However, how much or little the Charlton recruitment team buy into that approach remains to be seen, and therefore Lennon’s contacts could help the club replenish the squad this summer.

Cons: Past failure

A lot of managers have come in and failed at Bolton Wanderers since their relegation from the Premier League, therefore Lennon’s managerial ability should not be judged too much on that job in isolation.

However, in over six years since leaving Bolton, the 50-year-old has managed two Scottish clubs and one in Cyprus, hardly broadening his horizons to take on a new challenge in the EFL.

Cons: Downward trajectory

Lennon has not been able to build on the positive strides he made into management in his first spell at Celtic.

His reputation has decreased since and managing in Cyprus will not convince many that he is planning to return and take on a difficult job in the EFL, which Charlton would be.

The Addicks looked to be gradually heading in the right direction under Jackson, but there is still a lot of work to do to get them anywhere near the promotion picture next season, Lennon’s recent track record does not suggest that he is the right person to take that on.