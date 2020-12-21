2 pros and 2 cons to Bradford City appointing 46-year-old as talks take place

Bradford City have held talks with Paul Hurst over becoming their new manager, as per the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Bantams are on the lookout for a new manager having recently parted company with Stuart McCall, following a disappointing start to the season.

City sit 21st in the League Two table, and after winning only one of their last eight games, they will be desperate to start picking up soon.

As per the East Anglian Daily Times, Hurst has held talks with City and is said to be keen to get back into management.

The 46-year-old has been out of a job since January, and could now be set for a return to the dugout with Bradford.

Here, we take a look at two pros and two cons to Bradford appointing Hurst as their new manager, in wake of this interesting update…

Pro: His experience of going into troubled clubs

Hurst took over at Shrewsbury in October 2016 when they, like Bradford, were languishing towards the bottom end of the table, in League One in this case.

The Shropshire club, in fact, sat rock bottom of the table, six points adrift of safety after a 4-2 home defeat to Northampton Town.

But, after getting his players to play the way that he likes to go about things, Salop then finished two points clear of the drop zone in a respectable 18th position, which suggests that he is the perfect man to go in and allay any fears of relegation.

The next season, he guided Shrewsbury to an unlikely play-off final, where they were defeated by Rotherham United. He knows to motivate the dressing room and pick up results by any means possible.

Pro: He isn’t afraid to ring the changes

After leaving Shrewsbury for Portman Road, Hurst’s time at Ipswich Town was one to forget.

He lasted only 15 games, winning only one of those, and even he’d admit that a job in the Championship probably came too soon for him.

But you’ve got to admire Hurst in some ways. Ipswich were looking to go in a completely different direction to that of when they were managed by Mick McCarthy.

So, instead of signing experienced, ageing Championship players, he took a risk and signed promising League One and Two players.

This didn’t pay off for him in this case, but something has got to change at Bradford to get them out of this rut, and he’d be the perfect man to do so.

Con: Recent managerial spells

After a couple of disappointing managerial spells, though, you have to question Hurst’s ability to go in and properly transform things at Bradford.

Despite having a strong squad at his disposal, Hurst was unable to get Scunthorpe anywhere near the play-offs last season, and was sacked after 38 games in charge.

He’s now been sacked by two clubs after only a small matter of time in charge, which could be seen as warnings for Bradford.

Con: A similar approach?

Bradford have targeted a number of experienced managers in recent years. McCall, Simon Grayson and Gary Bowyer have all tried to arrest the slide, but haven’t managed to turn things around.

Hurst is a manager who has done well in the league above before, but that was a few years ago now.

Are the club looking to appoint him just because of his CV, or because he actually fits the mould of the club?