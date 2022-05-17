2 pros and 2 cons to Blackburn Rovers appointing ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss as the club’s new manager

With Blackburn Rovers continuing to search for a successor to Tony Mowbray, it seems Carlos Carvalhal’s chances of securing the role may have increased.

Recent reports from Football Insider have claimed that Carvalhal is among the leading contenders to take over in the Ewood Park dugout, with Mowbray confirmed as leaving the club when his contract expires this summer.

It has since been confirmed that Carvalhal will leave his own role with Braga this summer when his contract with the Portuguese side expires, potentially paving the way for him to take over in Lancashire.

But what would it mean for Blackburn if Carvalhal was to be the man they task with replacing Mowbray?

We’ve taken a look at two pros and two cons to that potential appointment for Rovers, right here.

Pro: Championship play-off pedigree

Not for the first time, this season saw Blackburn miss out on a place in the Championship play-offs after a drastic drop in form during the second half of the season, winning just four of their last 18 games.

That is something that may have been different with Carvalhal around, given that in two full seasons in the Championship as manager of Sheffield Wednesday between 2015 and 2017, he twice guided the Owls to the play-offs.

The knowledge of how to get over the line that Carvalhal possesses during the latter stages of a season could have made all the difference, and given them a shot at a long awaited promotion back to the Premier League.

Which club did Blackburn sell these 23 players to in the last decade?

1 of 23 Adam Armstrong? Southampton Wolves Leicester Arsenal

Pro: International contacts

Blackburn may have to get creative in the transfer market this summer, as they look to bring in a number of players on a potentially limited budget.

The Ewood Park club have looked to the European market recently with the signings of the likes of Thomas Kaminski and Deyovaisio Zeefuik, and the appointment of Carvalhal could help them to do that again.

As well as his time in Portugal, the 56-year-old has also had spells managing in Turkey and Greece, so there are plenty of connections that he could exploit, to bring some potentially useful players to Ewood Park, for a prospective bargain.

Con: Not the first choice

While Carvalhal is certainly not an unpopular candidate to take over at Ewood Park, it seems he is ultimately the overall preferred choice of Blackburn fans.

That is a position that instead appears to be filled by Daniel Farke, who is also out of work after leaving Krasnodar without taking charge of a single game earlier this season.

While Carvalhal reached the play-offs in his two full seasons in the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday, Farke’s two campaigns in English football’s second-tier twice led to promotion with Norwich. That extra success could lift expectation and confidence even more if the German was to take charge of the club, which make him a more appealing appointment if it can be done.

Con: How it ended in England

Although Carvalhal did impress with two top six Championship finishes in his first two seasons with Sheffield Wednesday, there may be some concern about how things went after that.

Carvalhal was sacked mid-way through his third season with the Owls with the club 15th in the Championship table and some way off the play-off spots, before quickly taking over at Swansea, who he was unable to save from relegation out of the Premier League.

As a result, there may be no guarantee that the impact Carvalhal would make if appointed by Blackburn would be a positive one if he is unable to find the formula that worked for him early in his time in England, meaning there would be some element of risk behind this potential deal.