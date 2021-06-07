2 pros and 2 cons to Birmingham City if they win race for experienced striker

Birmingham City enjoyed a remarkable end to the season under Lee Bowyer, with the team showing promotion form to ensure they were safe with two games to go.

Therefore, fans will be looking to the summer transfer window as the former player looks to make his own mark on the team and work with them in pre-season.

And, one man who has been linked with a switch to St. Andrew’s, as exclusively revealed by Football League World, is Kyle Lafferty. The 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving Kilmarnock, where he was terrific, scoring nine goals in 11 games, although he couldn’t keep the team in the Scottish Premiership.

Here we look at TWO pros and TWO cons if Blues were to seal this deal for the former loanee…

He gives Bowyer another attacking option

Firstly, a positive is that Blues would have another striker.

Even though they were excellent under Bowyer, scoring goals was the problem, as the success the team enjoyed was built on a solid defence and they often relied on set-pieces to score.

So, it’s obvious that adding another striker would be a priority and Lafferty would provide another goalscoring threat.

He’s available on a free

Another benefit of this potential transfer would be the fact that he can be picked up on a free.

Blues are not going to be in a position where they splash significant sums this summer, so Bowyer will have to be creative in the market. Therefore, bringing in Lafferty on a free would allow the available funds to be used elsewhere.

Can you name the Birmingham City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Which player was booked most in the 2004/05 season? Stephen Clemence Nicky Butt Kenny Cunningham Damien Johnson

They have similar options already at the club

However, there would be concerns about this potential deal, and one is that Blues already have similar options to Lafferty at the club.

The Northern Irishman excels as a focal point for the team, with his ability to link play with his back to goal a positive – and that’s exactly how Sam Cosgrove and Lukas Jutkiewicz play as well.

Bringing in a striker would be welcome, but ideally they would have different attributes to Lafferty.

He’s not a long-term answer

Another worry would be the fact that Lafferty is 33, so he is someone who is only going to be a short-term solution.

There needs to be a balance when it comes to new recruits, as experienced players are needed, but Bowyer should also have one eye on the future. There may be younger alternatives that would be better options for Blues.