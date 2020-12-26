2 pros and 2 cons to 30-year-old leaving Nottingham Forest as negotiations begin

Miguel Angel Guerrero could be set for a surprise departure from Nottingham Forest in January, with Aris Thessanoliki reportedly interested in signing the 30-year-old.

Guerrero only arrived at Forest in the summer, joining the club from Olympiacos as Sabri Lamouchi looked to add more of a physical option to his attacking armory.

Guerrero featured only once under Lamouchi, though, and under Chris Hughton, he has made a further eight appearances.

Hughton, however, sees Guerrero as more of an attacking midfielder, but the Spaniard has recently lost his place in the side to the improving Cafu.

According to Giannis Charianopoulos, Aris Thessanoliki are now in negotiations to sign Guerrero, with the January transfer window opening in only a matter of days.

Here, we take a look at two pros and two cons to Forest selling Miguel Angel Guerrero next month after a short stay at the City Ground…

Pro: Departures are needed

After bringing in 14 new faces over the course of the summer, it’s clear that Forest need to trim the squad and get rid of players next month.

There are currently over 30 first-team players available to Hughton, which is a considerably large amount of players for any manager to work with.

It makes sense from that perspective, then, to let Guerrero go. He’s a player who isn’t featuring regularly at the moment, and isn’t getting any younger.

Con: Too premature?

Guerrero hasn’t been able to make a lasting impact in a Forest shirt as of yet, but the flashes of quality have been there.

In the home win over Wycombe, he produced his best performance in Garibaldi colours, proving to be a really key cog in the number 10 role.

Game time has decreased since then, but he has proven to be a player who is good at linking up play and connecting the midfield to the attack.

Pro: Opportunity for Johnson?

Brennan Johnson is currently thriving out on loan at Lincoln City, with many fans calling for him to be recalled next month.

The attacking midfielder has been a standout performer for the League One side, and could be seen as a ready-made replacement for Guerrero.

He is a lot younger and undoubtedly has more potential, so to bring him back and sell Guerrero on a fee after bringing him in for nothing would be smart.

Con: It would leave Forest light

Forest currently lack depth in their attacking midfield areas. Luke Freeman is out until next year due to a hernia, and Guerrero’s departure would leave Cafu as their only natural number 10.

Joe Lolley has filled in there on a couple of occasions under Hughton, but it’s clear that they need an attacking midfielder who is used to playing in the hole.

Guerrero’s exit would leave them light.