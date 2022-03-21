2 pros and 2 cons of Stoke City replacing Michael O’Neill with Daniel Farke

Stoke City were challenging for a play-off spot at one point during this campaign but after a run of form between February and March that saw them pick up just four points, the Potters are now down in 15th place.

The Championship outfit are now considering a swap in the manager’s role because of this drop off from the club and if they do decide to part ways with their current boss, then it could be Daniel Farke that comes in as a replacement as reported by The Sun.

O’Neill hasn’t fared too badly during his time at Stoke – 1.41 points per match on average is a better record than he had as boss of Northern Ireland – but the side are determined to get promotion and if their current boss can’t take them there then it could mean a change at the top.

If the Potters decide to plump for Daniel Farke and get rid of O’Neill then, what are the pros and cons of the move?

Pro – Daniel Farke has proven he can get a team out of the Championship

Daniel Farke most definitely can take a team out of the Championship and he’s proven it wasn’t a flash in the pan either, having done it on two separate occasions with Norwich. After doing it once in 2018/19, he then repeated the feat in 2020/21.

The manager then is one of the most adept in the game right now at getting a team out of the second tier. He knows exactly the kind of mentality needed, the type of player he needs to depend upon and sign and the kind of tactics that can win games and take matches by storm.

If he can implement a similar strategy at Stoke, then there aren’t many who you would trust to get the team out of the league besides Farke. He has plenty of expertise in doing so, whereas Michael O’Neill has never achieved the same as him.

Pro – He wouldn’t cost them any compensation money

Another more financial-based bonus for Stoke bringing in Daniel Farke is that the former Borussia Dortmund reserve boss is currently without a club.

That means if they want to bring him in as a replacement or to get rid of Michael O’Neill, they won’t have to fork out massive compensation fees to bring Farke in. The fact he is currently out of work means he can come straight in with no delay and not many financial costs and get straight to work.

For a manager with his acumen in the Championship, you’d have to say it would be a pretty shrewd move for Stoke if they did pull it off.

Con – Any managerial change could go either way – and it could make things worse

This could be a con on any list about managerial change and that is that any upheaval in terms of the main role at a club could go one of two ways. It could either work wonders or go very badly wrong.

That is always the risk you take when you do decide to get rid of a boss and you won’t truly know whether the decision is the right one or whether it has been a successful stint until the new manager is in place and has had several months at the helm.

On paper, Farke looks like he would be the ideal appointment to get them promoted. Whether he can emulate what he did at Norwich though in reality will depend largely on how he fares in the role when he is actually there.

Stoke do need a rejuvenation you feel but it could end up with them sinking even lower down the table.

Con – Farke is not yet proven at a struggling side

It perhaps speaks of how highly-regarded Farke is in the Championship right now that the only other con is his lack of experience of handling a team lower down the table. Stoke are arguably a play-off contender with the size of the club and their budget but this year they may finish in the bottom half of the table.

If that is the case, then it could be a whole new situation for Farke. At Norwich, he took over a side expected to get promotion and got them it before they were duly relegated. After a season in the Premier League, they were expected to bounce straight back up and did so under Farke.

The question then is whether the manager can take over a side that have struggled this season and could finish closer to the bottom than the top, completely refresh the side with a fairly modest budget and take them up towards the top six. If he can, then it would really prove his mettle as a manager.