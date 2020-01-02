2 pros and 2 cons of experienced 30-y/o making unexpected Reading return

Plenty of Reading fans could be forgiven for forgetting that Sone Aluko is still on the club’s books, with the 30-year-old former Hull City man having last played for the club back in the early stages of 2019 before heading on loan to Beijing Renhe.

The attacker has endured a mixed spell in China, racking up a total of three goals and one assist in the Chinese second tier, leading to many a fan to assume that his long term future lies away from the Madejski Stadium.

However a recent report by Get Reading has suggested that Aluko could well make a shock return to the club during the current January transfer window, with Royals boss Mark Bowen stating the following about the 30-year-old:

“Aluko has had five or six training sessions.

“He came back in and we had to make sure he was available to go.

“Hopefully he will be available for selection on Saturday.”

Which suggests that the ex-Glasgow Rangers man could well play a part for the Royals in this weekend’s FA Cup clash with League One Blackpool at the Madejski Stadium.

Here, we take a look at TWO pros and TWO cons of Sone Aluko’s unexpected return to the Reading fold….

Pros

Versatility

Aluko offers a great range of versatility, with the 30-year-old capable of playing in several different positions along the front line.

Bowen can look to utilise Aluko as either an out and out striker or as a winger, thus adding another strong option for which he can call upon in games.

Experienced

The forward is certainly one of the more experienced members of this current Reading squad and his advice and guidance would greatly benefit the team in hard fought matches where game management skills are paramount.

He could also act as a tutor for the likes of Ovie Ejaria and Andy Rinomhota over the coming months, with his previous career experiences to date being invaluable.

Cons

Lack of game time

Given that he has played less than 20 matches for Beijing Renhe, Aluko will surely be lacking a great deal of match fitness, which in theory could be a major con of his return to the Reading first team fold.

Add to this the consistent showings by Ejaria and Yakou Meite, it appears unlikely that he will be able to break into the starting eleven anytime soon.

High wages

Given his age and previous career achievements, it is safe to assume that Aluko is likely to be one of the club’s highest earners, meaning that his return could have a negative effect on the club’s coffers.

The return of Aluko could potentially rule out the opportunity for Bowen to bring in extra bodies this transfer window, with the club sure to find it hard to balance the books.