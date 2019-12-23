2 pros and 2 cons of Bristol City securing agreement for 26-y/o ace

With 34 goals to their name, it is fair to say that Bristol City have been one of the most impressive attacking sides in the Championship so far this term, with Lee Johnson’s side having played some great attacking and expansive football.

Much of their goal scoring output has been due in part to the form that has been displayed by the likes of Andreas Weimann and Famara Diedhiou, with the striking duo having found something of a purple patch in front of goal this term.

From a creative perspective, much of the team’s attacking moves stem from the contributions that have been made by impressive wideman Niclas Eliasson, with the winger having contributed eight assists already this campaign.

Despite possessing several consistent attacking performers this term, the club are still keen to strengthen their ranks this January, with Team Talk reporting that the Robins are eyeing a move for Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison.

The Posh forward has notched up nine goals and six assists in the league already this term and would add an extra source of firepower to the Ashton Gate outfit’s attack.

Here, we take a look at TWO pros and TWO cons of Bristol City sealing a deal for Peterborough’s Marcus Maddison….

Pros

Goals from midfield

As alluded to earlier, Maddison would add a significant goal scoring threat from midfield to the Robins squad, with the 26-year-old being capable of scoring from both long distance and close range.

He would certainly add more of an attacking threat from the right hand side of the pitch, with the winger liking to cut inside onto his favoured left foot and shoot or pass to a teammate.

Versatile

The forward player is capable of playing in numerous roles in the final third, with Maddison having played both wide on the right and as an attacking midfielder in behind the striker.

This versatility would certainly be well suited to Bristol City’s style of play, with Johnson regularly tweaking his formation this term.

Cons

Unproven at Championship level

One potential risk of Bristol City bringing in Maddison is that the 26-year-old has yet to ply his trade at Championship level, meaning that he could potentially find the step up to be too much of a challenge.

Many a player have struggled to adapt to the fast paced style of second division football in England and the same could well happen to Maddison if he were to make the move to Ashton Gate this January, with the winger having played much of his football in the lower reaches of the English football pyramid.

Costly

Given that the Robins spent heavily on investing in their squad this summer, Johnson may be wary of paying over the odds for Maddison, particularly with Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony being well known for driving a hard bargain.

Given that Maddison is inexperienced at Championship level, the Robins may be keen to pursue more affordable options as opposed to moving for the 26-year-old.