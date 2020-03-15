2 pros and 2 cons for QPR man if Premier League club secure his signing

Tottenham are leading the race to sign attacker Eberechi Eze from QPR, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Eze has been in outstanding form for Rangers this season, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in 37 league appearances for Mark Warburton’s side, who are currently 13th in the Championship table, six points adrift of the play-off places.

That has not surprisingly attracted plenty of attention from the Premier League, with the latest reports claiming that Tottenham are now in pole position to secure the signing of the 22-year-old, after top-flight rivals Sheffield United and Crystal Palace were put off by QPR’s asking price of £20million for Eze.

So would a move to Tottenham be a good one for Eze?

Here, we look at two pros and two cons to that particular transfer from the perspective of the attacker himself.

Pro: It would be a big move for Eze

One reason a move to Spurs would surely appeal to Eze, is the chance to play at such a high level.

Not only are the North London club a well established Premier League side, they are also a team targeting European football year on year, and that too is an experience that the attacker will want to enjoy, as well the battle for trophies Spurs will be expected to mount.

Add to that the chance to play at such a hugely impressive stadium as Tottenham’s on a regular basis, and this is a move that will surely be tempting for Eze.

Con: The weight of expectation

While that opportunity to play in Europe and compete for trophies will be one that Eze will want to enjoy, you feel he may also have some concerns about the pressure on himself to contribute to that.

As things stand, Tottenham are enduring something of a difficult run that has already seen their hopes of silverware end for the campaign, and left them facing an uphill battle to secure Champions League football next season.

Consequentially, you feel that if Eze does make that big-money move to Spurs in the summer, there may be some expectation on him to help turn their fortunes around, which may not be easy for him to do if he struggles to adapt quickly to his first spell in top-flight football.

Pro: The chance to learn from some high-quality players

If Eze was to make that move to Tottenham, it would see him join a long list of impressive attacking talent at the club.

With the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura all currently on the books at Spurs, there are certainly several players with the ability and experience to help Eze further develop and improve his game over the coming years.

That is something that could benefit Eze for the rest of his career, which could also add to appeal of this possible transfer.

Con: A lack of first-team opportunities

While that opportunity to work alongside some of those players may be appealing for Eze, it could also make things difficult for him.

Given how well-established those players are at Tottenham, it is hard to see Eze breaking into the starting lineup immediately after any potential arrival at Spurs.

Indeed, you only have to look at the lack of game time Ryan Sessegnon has been given since his move to Spurs from Fulham to see the challenge Eze could face to get game time with the club, and you wonder whether he will be willing to wait for so many chances after becoming such a key figure at QPR in recent years.