2 pros and 2 cons for Nottingham Forest following transfer development

Nottingham Forest midfielder Joao Carvalho is closing on a January exit from the club.

Carvalho arrived last summer at the City Ground and the midfielder was expected to make a huge impact the club, but playing time has been hard to come by this season under French boss Sabri Lamouchi.

40 appearances last term saw the Portuguese score just four goals, and it now looks likely that the 22-year-old will leave in the January transfer window.

Talk of an exit has been rife for a few weeks now and reporter Alan Nixon has suggested on Twitter that a move to Greek side Olympiacos is on the cards.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis owns the Greek club and therefore a move could be easily reached and done at the start of the transfer window.

A win at Hull City yesterday put Forest back on tract for their promotion hopes and Carvalho gained just three minutes in the game.

With an exit looking likely, we took a look at the pros and cons of his departure…

Take part in our latest Nottingham Forest quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 18 How many league goals did Lewis Grabban score for Nottingham Forest last season? 14 15 16 17

Money to spend on a new striker

Carvalho’s exit and the funds from his sale should be available for Sabri Lamouchi to make a move for a new striker.

Lewis Grabban has been a talisman for Forest this term, and has been leading the line in the majority of the games, but time will tell if he can remain in good form and continue to be the only striker available.

It is a big ask of the former Aston Villa man, but Lamouchi should and probably will be afforded the chance to bring in a new goalscorer.

A new player with a bigger impact

When looking back over Carvalho’s time at Forest, you have to say that for a number ten – the Portuguese has been less than consistent.

Five goals during his time at the club, in over 50 games is a poor ratio and he has limited assists too.

What Lamouchi can do when and if Carvalho leaves in January is look for a cheaper alternative and one that provides the aforementioned missing attributes.

If Lewis Grabban does not score for Forest, then it seems they have a problem, and that have also struggled to gain regular assisters in then league.

Lamouchi must have a shortlist of number ten type players available in January and he will undoubtedly take a look.

Failed signing, and loss of money

Carvalho could have been a real talent in the Championship, but the truth is, he has struggled and this has to go down as a failed signing by the club.

For a transfer fee of £13.2m, Carvalho has not warranted it and it now looks likely that the English club are going to make a slight loss by selling him for £10m.

They are losing a talented player

Despite his inconsistency, there’s no doubt that Forest would be losing a very talented individual who if used correctly could be one of the best players in the league.

So, it’s a risky decision in that sense as the ex-Benfica man could have a big role to play in the Reds promotion push.