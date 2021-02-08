2 pros and 2 cons for Norwich City if they sanction player’s departure amid interest from Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons in the summer transfer window, per Eurosport.

That position has been a problem position for a little while now for Spurs after they sanctioned the sale of Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019.

Serge Aurier has never been too convincing as a top-class full-back, and recently stormed out of White Hart Lane after an apparent outburst at half-time of their defeat to Liverpool which led to him being substituted by Jose Mourinho.

And recent recruit Matt Doherty has struggled to impress since joining from Wolves, with Spurs playing in a back four as opposed to the wing-back system that he was used to at Molineux.

So Tottenham tracking Aarons makes a lot of sense – let’s look at the positives and the negatives from a Norwich standpoint if they end up sanctioning the move.

PRO: A boost to the finances

Norwich aren’t exactly skint considering they just sold Ben Godfrey a few months ago to Everton, in a fee that was around £20 million that could rise to £25 million, according to The Athletic.

Add to the fact that the Canaries receive parachute payments then their bank balance will look rather healthy, but they could still be tempted to cash in on Aarons considering that a team will likely pay over £30 million for his services.

There could be a mad scramble for his services in the summer and Barcelona may even revisit their interest having made a loan offer for Aarons in 2020, and if Norwich don’t get promoted (there are a lot of teams chasing them down at the top of the Championship right now), they could be in an even greater position to sell.

CON: Would lose a lot of their creativity out wide

There is no doubt at all that the right-hand side of Norwich’s starting line-up is the most talented in the Championship with it consisting of Aarons and Emi Buendia.

The latter is being courted by Arsenal and despite receiving two red cards this season, is still making a mockery of the second tier of English football.

Aarons similarly makes a huge impact with his flying overlapping runs, and has three assists from attacking the byline to supply the likes of Teemu Pukki and Jordan Hugill.

He would work so well in a Spurs side that has Harry Kane waiting to tuck away crosses but he would be really hard to replace for Norwich.

Were each of these 20 former Norwich City players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Was Ben Godfrey left or right footed? Left Right

PRO: Gives Bali Mumba a chance to shine

If Aarons were to leave but Norwich got promoted, then the Canaries would more-than likely replace him in the transfer market, however hard that may be.

But if Norwich somehow were in the Championship next season, then it could give Bali Mumba a chance to shine in the right-back role.

A player who gained much attention for Sunderland after making his debut as a 16-year-old for the Black Cats, Mumba ended up playing five league games there as a central midfielder but he was soon converted into a right-back the more he appeared for Sunderland’s under-23 side.

Norwich took a chance on him in the summer and Mumba has already made appearances in the cup competitions and two substitute outings in the Championship, and he could end up being Aarons’ replacement with a bit more development.

CON: Weakens their whole team considerably

If Aarons goes, then Norwich’s whole team becomes weaker – such is his influence on a game.

Despite relegation from the Premier League last season, Aarons and his left-sided team-mate Jamal Lewis were really effective as they flew up and down the flanks, and Norwich tend to focus a lot of their attacks down the right with Aarons and Buendia.

They may be in the Premier League by the summer anyway, but if not then Norwich may struggle to find a full-back that influences the whole team as much as Aarons does.