2 pros and 2 cons for Nathan Jones if he leaves Luton Town for Southampton

Luton Town have granted permission for Southampton to speak to Nathan Jones after the Premier League club parted company with Ralph Hasenhuttl.

In what has been a rapidly progressing story, Jones has emerged as the prime candidate for the Saints, with the south coast club looking to swiftly appoint Hasenhuttl’s successor.

Whilst we wait and see how this situation plays out, here, we take a look at two pros and two cons for the 49-year-old if he is to depart Kenilworth Road for the Premier League.

Pro – Premier League football

It is a manager’s dream to operate in the Premier League, which makes an opportunity like this incredibly difficult to turn down.

Of course, it will be a real battle to keep the Saints in the Premier League but there may be a chance for the Luton boss to prove himself at the highest level.

There is still a large chunk of this campaign left to play, and whilst the standard of the division has certainly risen, there is a lot of scope for Southampton to get things right.

Pro – A familiar remit

In a division full of financial powerhouses, Southampton have one of the smallest budgets in the Premier League, however, it is not something he would be phased by.

Luton possess one of the smallest budgets in the Championship and have managed to thrive in recent years.

At Southampton, Jones would have to once again focus on intelligent recruitment and organised performances to succeed.

Quiz: Which British club did Luton Town sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall? Sutton United Watford Dulwich Hamlet Leicester City

Con – Not being here to oversee the project

Jones has done a fantastic job at Kenilworth Road, and it seems that Premier League promotion would top off what has been a sensational project from when he first took charge.

The Welshman was first appointed with the Hatters in the bottom half of League Two in 2016 and they have since gone on to improve their position on the Football League pyramid year by year.

But of course, this represents a massive opportunity for the 49-year-old to advance his managerial career.

Con – Stability

As mentioned above, this presents itself as an excellent potential opportunity for the current Luton boss, but at the same time, there are drawbacks.

Jones has a contract at Kenilworth Road that does not expire until 2027 and has one of, if not the most secure job in the Football League at present.

If he is to depart to Southampton, then there will be little security in his position at St Mary’s.