2 pros and 2 cons for Middlesbrough if they seal summer signing of 27-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris is a summer transfer target for Middlesbrough along with several other Championship clubs, per Mike McGrath of The Telegraph.

The 27-year-old is one of many players who are out of contract at the end of the current campaign at Hillsborough and there’s an increasing sense that he and other top players won’t be around next season should they be relegated to League One.

Harris has been at the Owls since 2019 and has a little bit of Premier League experience after playing 13 times in the top flight for Cardiff, but he’s destined to remain in the Championship next season one way or another.

With Boro said to be holding an interest in the winger, let’s look at two positives and two potential negatives to Harris as the Teessiders look to freshen up their attacking options next season.

PRO: Pace

One thing you can’t accuse Harris of lacking is his pace and explosiveness.

Harris is a natural winger and like a lot of wide players his size (Harris stands at 5ft 9in), he has a turn of foot to beat most full-backs in the league.

It’s a great asset to Sheffield Wednesday when he’s in-form, and he proves to be more effective on the right-hand side of the pitch when he can get behind his man and put a cross in.

CON: Inconsistency

Harris does suffer from a problem that a lot of Championship wingers seem to possess – and that is inconsistency.

If Harris played a seven or eight out of 10 every game, then truth be told he would be in the Premier League, but he tends to have one good game before being quiet for the next few.

It’s just what happens at this level but he’s proven to be effective over the years for both Cardiff and Wednesday.

PRO: Versatility

Harris has had to adapt whilst he’s been at Sheffield Wednesday – Garry Monk’s favoured formation during his time at Hillsborough ended up being a 3-5-2, which was a blow to Harris being a natural winger as wing-backs were favoured.

Rather than sulking though, Harris adapted and has more often than not played as a wing-back this season – both on the left and right-side of the pitch – and he’s quite competent at this level.

You’re not going to get a tough-tackling wing-back out of Harris, but his versatility would help Neil Warnock greatly – he often switches between a 4-2-3-1 formation and also a 3-5-2 so he could use Harris as both a winger or wing-back.

CON: Lack of goal contributions

Harris has played 80 games for Sheffield Wednesday and has scored just three goals – which may be a concern for Boro fans should he sign.

They probably had similar feelings when Duncan Watmore arrived this season – he wasn’t the most prolific and had also struggled with injuries – but it’s not really a winger’s prerogative to score goals, especially ones that would rather take a man on and assist.

Speaking of assists, Harris has eight of those since joining Wednesday – not a huge amount but it’s something that can definitely be improved.